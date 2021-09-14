Logo
iQIYI Sports Teams Up with Barça and Launches the "iBarça Membership"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that on September 14, the Company expands its existing strategic collaboration with Barça to develop a new premium membership program, "iBarça Membership". As Barça's first certificated digital membership product launched in China, the "iBarça Membership" enables fans in China to watch all La Liga games in the 2021/22 season and enjoy a range of exclusive privileges.

iQIYI_Sports_Teams_Up_Bar_a_Launches__iBar_a_Membership.jpg

iQIYI at present holds the rights to La Liga until 2029, and the "iBarça Membership" will be valid for the duration of the 2021/22 season. In addition to game viewing rights with multilingual commentary, subscribers will enjoy exclusive video content courtesy of Barça TV, available for the first time in Mandarin, giving fans in China access to hours of premier exclusive Club content that includes documentaries and interviews with players. Other privileges include one free ticket and additional half-priced tickets to the Barça Experience in Haikou, 10% off merchandise using Haikou Barça Experience WeChat mini-program, and discounted La Liga tickets at the Camp Nou. New subscribers will also receive a FC Barcelona merchandise from the Haikou Barça Mission Hills store as a welcome gift.

With its more than 120-year history, Barça is one of the most successful football clubs in Europe and has attracted a huge following in China. iQIYI Sports first entered a strategic collaboration with FC Barcelona in September 2020 to create the first FC Barcelona Official Channel in China. Shedding light on the lives of the players in and outside of their training, the new collaboration allows Barça fans in China an even deeper appreciation of the spirit of the team.

The innovative cooperation between iQIYI Sports and the world's top football club demonstrates iQIYI's commitment to premium content development. In the future, iQIYI Sports will continue to collaborate with various competition organizations and the world's top football clubs to deliver more quality products to meet the ever-changing user demands.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing and online literature.

favicon.png?sn=CN05856&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iqiyi-sports-teams-up-with-barca-and-launches-the-ibarca-membership-301375916.html

SOURCE iQIYI

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN05856&Transmission_Id=202109140300PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN05856&DateId=20210914
