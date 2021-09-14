Galera to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) in Patients with Head and Neck Cancer

Event to be webcast on Thursday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET



Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese, Galera’s lead candidate for SOM in patients with head and neck cancer, expected to read out in 4Q 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. ( GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader event on radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer on Thursday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Carryn Anderson, Clinical Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Iowa, will provide a review of the current clinical treatment paradigm for patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, including the use of intensity-modulated radiation therapy.

Dr. Anderson’s presentation will be followed by a video from a head and neck cancer survivor on his experience with SOM and a presentation from Galera’s President and CEO, Mel Sorensen, M.D., with an overview of the SOM market in patients with head and neck cancer.

The live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera’s website at investors.galeratx.com. Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A session by submitting questions via the webcast platform.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera’s lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. Avasopasem is also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera’s second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

