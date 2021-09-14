Logo
GXO Deploys Display Wearable Scanners that Boost Productivity

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has deployed nearly 400 state-of-the-art display wearable scanners in warehouses in the UK, France and the Netherlands, Italy and Spain. The lightweight glove scanners speed up bar code reading, by up to 4 seconds per scan compared to traditional handheld units, while offering hands-free operations.

GXO is using ProGlove’s MARK family of wearable scanners for picking, packing, shipping and inbound processing with MARK Display in pilot programs for major ecommerce and DIY customers.

The wearable scanners increase precision in fast-paced logistics environments and provide critical information such as storage location, product identifier and quantity remaining directly to the user’s hand. GXO seamlessly integrates the technology with its warehouse management system and digital tools used in its facilities. The lightweight wearable scanners – around 45 grams – significantly improve ergonomics for users by reducing hand strain.

Richard Cawston, President – Europe, GXO, said, “We’re constantly exploring new technology that enhances the accuracy, efficiency and safety of our operations. Where we deploy wearable scanners, we can increase productivity up to 10% depending on the application, while delivering a better experience for our employees.”

Michel Matlega, Regional Sales Director Southern Europe for ProGlove, said, “GXO sets the standard when it comes to matching innovation initiatives with best practices. The result is a customer service and reliability that is second to none. That’s why we’re extremely proud to collaborate with GXO.”

About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc. (: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO is committed to providing a world-class, diverse workplace for its 94,000 team members across 869 warehouse locations totaling 208 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip customers to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain solutions, at scale and with speed. Despite its market leadership, GXO holds only 5% of the fast-growing $130 billion potential addressable logistics market in Europe and North America. GXO’s corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit GXO.com for more information, and connect with GXO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About ProGlove
ProGlove builds the smallest, lightest, and toughest barcode scanners in the world, connecting workers to the Internet of Things. This promotes human-machine collaboration and drives the digitization of the shop floor. More than 500 renowned organizations in manufacturing, production, logistics, and retail use these smarter workforce solutions.
ProGlove was founded in December 2014 after winning the Intel "Make it Wearable" Challenge and is backed by growth-focused investors Summit Partners, DICP Deutsche Invest Capital Partners, and Bayern Capital. The company employs 200 people from over 30 countries with offices in Chicago, Munich (Germany), and Belgrade (Serbia). The World Economic Forum named ProGlove a Technology Pioneer in 2020. More information is available at www.proglove.com.

Media Contacts
Anne Lafourcade
GXO
+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90
[email protected]

Matthew Schmidt
GXO
+1 203-307-2809
[email protected]

Axel Schmidt
ProGlove
+49-89-262035036
[email protected]

