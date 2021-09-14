Ketamine One Engages Psychology & Counselling Services Group for IRP Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) ( KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Psychology & Counselling Services Group (“PCSG”) to provide psychology, therapy, dietary and other mental health services for Ketamine One’s subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (“IRP”), as early as October of 2021.



Practicing since 2006, the PCSG team of over 35 mental health professionals have treated over 11,000 patients through their established programs including cognitive-behavioural therapy, dialectical-behavioural therapy, emotion-focused therapy, pain management group therapy, and high performance and sport psychology mental health. PCSG provides individual psychotherapy, couple/family therapy, psychological and vocational assessments, as well as psychoeducational assessment and intervention for children, youth and adults.

“This partnership with Ketamine One demonstrates our commitment ensuring we are providing a full multidisciplinary approach to Mental Health for Veterans, First Responders and all of those suffering with Mental Health challenges,” said Keith White, President of Clinic Operations for Ketamine One.

"It is our pleasure to partner with IRP Health and their focus on innovation and client care. We look forward to the opportunity to expand the reach of our mental health services,” stated Dr. Ken Kwan, PhD, CCFT, CPsych, Executive Director and Chief Psychologist (O, W) of PCSG.

"We are excited to partner with Dr Kwan and his team at PCS. This collaboration will allow us to expand on our already comprehensive rehabilitation programs and will lay the foundation for our strategy to provide mental health services across Ontario to Veterans and First Responders," added Steven Inglefield, Founder and CEO of IRP.

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

