Akamai launches new, on-demand learning platform for customers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Akamai launches new, on-demand learning platform for customers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Free, self-directed online resource features flexible learning paths and hands-on product labs to foster rapid product mastery

PR Newswire

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution for protecting and delivering digital experiences, today announces the launch of Learn Akamai, a free, on-demand learning platform designed to help customers achieve the full value of Akamai solutions, quickly and easily.

akamai_logo__002_.jpg

Learn Akamai is structured to meet customers where they are, with content for all roles and knowledge levels. Designed by instructional experts, Learn Akamai features self-directed learning paths that guide the journey to make knowledge acquisition fast and easy. Hands-on labs enable customers to experiment with Akamai security and edge products in a safe, sandbox-like environment, building skills and confidence without putting live properties at risk.

Learn Akamai supports connected learning, linking customers with a variety of related learning resources — from demo videos and case studies to troubleshooting guides and technical documentation. Content combines product knowledge and use case scenarios, allowing deeper dives into content not typically covered in product briefs. Learning paths highlight synergies with other Akamai products and services, helping customers understand how solutions can work together. The company expects to add and update content continuously, keeping pace with new company developments and evolving customer needs.

The flexible, on-demand design of Learn Akamai makes it ideal for organizations with limited training budgets, as well as those needing solutions for getting new employees up to speed quickly with their Akamai products.

A new Learning Hub, launched earlier this month, provides a single destination for all product learning resources, including Learn Akamai; Akamai University, our fee-based learning program; the Akamai Developer Hub; Akamai Community; and more.

"At Akamai, we understand our customers' need for continuous learning and upskilling to maximize the return on their technology investments. With our free, on-demand Learn Akamai platform, customers can gain the knowledge they need to make the most of our solutions, at their own pace," said Akamai Vice President of Product Marketing Ari Weil. "With the launch of Learn Akamai, we now offer our customers an array of best-in-class learning resources, whether they are new to Akamai or experienced users looking to expand their capabilities."

Terms and conditions apply.

About Akamai
Akamai secures and delivers digital experiences for the world's largest companies. Akamai's intelligent edge platform surrounds everything, from the enterprise to the cloud, so customers and their businesses can be fast, smart, and secure. Top brands globally rely on Akamai to help them realize competitive advantage through agile solutions that extend the power of their multi-cloud architectures. Akamai keeps decisions, apps, and experiences closer to users than anyone — and attacks and threats far away. Akamai's portfolio of edge security, web and mobile performance, enterprise access, and video delivery solutions is supported by unmatched customer service, analytics, and 24/7/365 monitoring. To learn why the world's top brands trust Akamai, visit www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or @Akamai on Twitter. You can find our global contact information at www.akamai.com/locations.

Akamai Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This release contains information about future expectations, plans, and prospects of Akamai's management that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including, but not limited to, future decisions to modify, reduce, or terminate the Akamai Learning program, changes in plans with respect to the Learning Hub and other products and services, and other factors that are discussed in Akamai's Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents periodically filed with the SEC.

Media contacts:
Helen Yang
Media Relations
858-404-1436
[email protected]

Tom Barth
Investor Relations
617-274-7130
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE05071&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akamai-launches-new-on-demand-learning-platform-for-customers-301375672.html

SOURCE Akamai Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05071&Transmission_Id=202109140630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05071&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment