Bio-Techne Launches ExCellerate™ iPSC Expansion Medium

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) Bio-Techne announced the launch of a new medium for the expansion and maintenance of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) for use in both research and translational workflows. The ExCellerate™ iPSC Expansion Medium is the latest addition to Bio-Techne's comprehensive portfolio of products and services for Regenerative Medicine. It is designed to fit seamlessly into their offerings for stem cell workflows, including cell isolation, reprogramming, genome engineering, cell expansion, differentiation and characterization.

ExCellerate™ iPSC Expansion Medium is manufactured without using components derived from animal or humans, making it ideally suited for use in translational research to produce iPSC-based cell and gene therapies.

"Our vision is to develop innovative solutions that help researchers advance novel therapies that can change the lives of patients," said Dave Eansor, President, Protein Sciences Segment. "We are very excited to add our first iPSC medium to our portfolio. It is designed to support robust expansion and maintenance of high quality iPSCs and scales with the transition into clinical applications with human pluripotent stem cell-based therapies."

The formulation of ExCellerate™ iPSC Expansion Medium is animal component-free and contains the growth factors required for iPSC expansion and maintenance in a single, ready-to-use format. It is compatible with a variety of cell culture matrices and cell lines and provides a consistent cell culture environment to ensure reliable performance in generating large quantities of homogeneous, undifferentiated cells for any stage of research.

Please visit the Bio-Techne website for more information on the extensive portfolio of products and services for stem cell and organoid research and Cell and Gene Therapy.

