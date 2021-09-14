Logo
Quotient and Figg Partnership to Bring New Product Savings to 100M+ Shoppers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced its digital, product-level promotions will now be available to more than 100M+ enrolled cardholders through a new partnership with Figg. Figg is a leading transaction-based digital advertising platform company for financial institutions, banks, fintechs and digital platforms in the United States. SKU-level rebates available on Quotient’s national network will now be available for cardholders across Figg’s bank and publisher network.

This new partnership with Figg enables enrolled cardholders to access grocery offers from Quotient’s 2,000+ brand partners, including Clorox, General Mills, and Unilever, complementing Figg’s existing restaurant, retail and entertainment offer portfolio.

Quotient’s innovative promotions platform enables Figg to provide more value to cardholders with product-specific offers. Shoppers simply use an enrolled card and experience seamless personalized savings—rebates selected will be digitally matched with the shoppers’ credit and debit card purchases—with no additional steps. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands will see increased promotional reach through this partnership, and retailers will benefit as promotions that are already on their websites will now also be available to Figg’s 100M+ enrolled cardholders.

“This integration enables us to provide savings to a larger audience in a new space. We are excited to expand reach for our brand and retail customers, and continue to offer more innovative, personalized and sophisticated alternatives to promotional tactics like printed free-standing inserts,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “Figg is a great partner for us to provide grocery rebates to financial institution cardholders, creating easier access for consumers to find savings in their shopping journey and giving them more value from everyday purchases.”

“As third-party cookies sunset and consumer privacy tightens, purchase history through a financial institution will be an invaluable datapoint for advertisers looking for precise consumer targeting. That is why Figg is redefining how advertisers and consumers connect. Our platform enables advertisers to deliver relevant and rewarding experiences to their consumers through the industry’s most diverse advertiser-funded, card-linked offer portfolio,” said Brandon Dols, Figg President.

“Expanding into grocery promotions with card-linked offers was a natural next step for us and will advance our industry leading position,” added Doug Rappoport, Figg Chief Growth Officer. “As a company whose mission is to uncover value from everyday transactions, we knew that Quotient was a great partner for us. Now, Figg’s clients will not only be able to provide cardholders savings at their favorite restaurant or retailer, but through the Quotient partnership, they will also be able to provide discounts on cardholders’ favorite products.”

Consumers will begin to see grocery rebates as part of their card-linked, cash-back offers through the Quotient and Figg partnership later this year. Brands and retailers can find more information on Quotient for digital media and promotions by visiting www.quotient.com. To learn more about Figg for card-linked offers visit www.gofigg.com.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

About Figg

Figg is a leading digital advertising platform company with a mission to uncover value in everyday transactions. The company's advanced transaction-based platform, driven by $500 billion in consumer purchases annually, provides advertisers with precise targeting and comprehensive attribution data. The Figg platform delivers dynamic consumer offer experiences for financial institutions, banks, fintechs and digital platforms throughout United States. Driven by innovation, Figg is disrupting how brands engage with customers through the industry’s most diverse advertiser-funded, card-linked offer portfolio. Figg is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota with offices in San Diego, Chicago and Nashville with remote employees across the country. Learn more at www.gofigg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005238/en/

