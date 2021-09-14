Logo
Genasys Inc. and Shooter Detection Systems Partner to Provide Multi-Channel Active Shooter Warnings & Enhanced Critical Event Management

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced an integrated technologies partnership with the security industry’s leading gunshot detection provider, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com ( ALRM) company, for early gunshot detection and real-time alerting of staff, personnel and the public through the Company's unified Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) solution.

Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc., said "The integration of GEM with SDS' Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System enhances our critical event management solution and broadens our addressable enterprise and public safety market applications. Seamless integration with SDS provides a unique, customizable solution for delivering life-safety messages through multiple channels immediately after a gunshot."

Mr. Danforth continued, "The SDS system utilizes advanced acoustic detection software combined with infrared sensors to instantly and accurately detect gunshots. That information is used by GEM to deliver messages with specific 'evacuate' or 'shelter-in-place' instructions to everyone in harm's way via SMS, email, phones, Genasys speaker arrays, and other channels. The GEM/SDS integrated technology also equips first responders and onsite security officers with real-time situational awareness and vital information on gunshot location, shooter movement, and the positions of endangered groups and individuals."

Rich Onofino, Managing Director of SDS, said, "The integration with Genasys provides organizations with a unified, multi-channel critical notification system for active shooter incidents. The Genasys/SDS solution offers several ways to disseminate shot alerts, which is a key component of comprehensive active shooter response plans."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

About Shooter Detection Systems

With over seven years of experience in the development and delivery of gunshot detection systems to commercial customers, Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com ( ALRM) company, is a leading provider of patented gunshot detection solutions for schools, government buildings, transportation hubs, entertainment facilities and businesses of various sizes. The company’s Guardian gunshot detection system is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, included in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

ti?nf=ODMyNTA3NiM0NDAzMDM1IzIwMTkxMDE=
Genasys-Inc-.png
Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
[email protected]
