WM Technology, Inc. Acquires Leading Cannabis CRM & Marketing Platform Sprout

WM Technology, Inc. (“WM Technology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MAPS), a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, announced today that it has acquired Sprout, a leading, cloud-based CRM & marketing platform for the cannabis industry. WM Technology’s acquisition of Sprout reinforces the company’s end-to-end operating system as one of the most comprehensive software solutions available in the cannabis market today.

“Our strategy focuses on establishing WM Business as the software solution of choice for cannabis businesses. With the addition of Sprout, we are one step closer to realizing this vision of providing an all-in-one seamless and integrated solution to run, manage, and grow one’s cannabis business,” said Chris Beals, CEO and Chairman of WM Technology, Inc. “This acquisition will allow our clients to better target, reach, acquire and retain customers at scale. I also want to welcome Jaret Christopher, Sprout’s exceptionally talented Founder and CEO, and everyone at Sprout to our team.”

Sprout empowers cannabis retailers to acquire new customers, retain existing ones and grow revenues. Sprout’s purpose-built, omni-channel software platform combines all-in-one CRM and marketing, third party integrations, a robust targeted messaging system across text, email and in-app, a loyalty program, compliance modules, and analytics. WM Technology’s acquisition of Sprout strengthens the company’s position between retailers and consumers in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry.

“We’re incredibly excited to join WM Technology. We look forward to leveraging the breadth and scale of users, retailers and brands on the Weedmaps marketplace to accelerate the reach of Sprout as part of WM Business,” said Jaret Christopher, Founder and CEO of Sprout.

Advisors

Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to WM Technology, Inc. in connection with the acquisition.

About WM Technology, Inc.

WM Technology, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: MAPS) mission is to power a transparent and inclusive global cannabis economy. Now in its second decade, WM Technology has been a driving force behind much of the legislative change we’ve seen in the past 10 years.

Founded in 2008, WM Technology, is a leading technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry, comprising a B2C platform, Weedmaps, and B2B software, WM Business. The cloud-based SaaS solutions from WM Business provide an end-to-end operating system for cannabis retailers. WM Business’ tools support compliance with the complex, disparate, and constantly evolving regulations applicable to the cannabis industry. Through its website and mobile apps, WM Technology provides consumers with the latest information about cannabis retailers, brands, and products, facilitating product discovery and driving engagement with our retail and brand customers.

WM Technology holds a strong belief in the power of cannabis and the importance of enabling safe, legal access to consumers worldwide. Since inception, WM Technology has worked tirelessly, not only to become the most comprehensive platform for consumers, but to build the software solutions that power businesses compliantly in the space, to advocate for legalization, social equity, and licensing in many jurisdictions, and to facilitate further learning through partnering with subject matter experts on providing detailed, accurate information about the plant.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, WM Technology supports remote work for all eligible employees. Visit us at www.weedmaps.com.

About Sprout

Sprout is a leading cannabis CRM and marketing software platform used by dispensaries and cannabis brands across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Sprout helps cannabis companies increase revenues and improve customer loyalty by engaging their customers, creating brand awareness and driving online and in-store orders. Sprout’s cannabis CRM platform includes an entire suite of omni-channel marketing solutions including customer relationship management, text & email marketing, loyalty, mobile wallets, QR codes, mobile surveys, mobile coupons, advanced customer segmenting and analytics. Visit us at www.sprout.online

Forward-Looking Statements

