Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stifel Names David Rubulotta and Brant McDuffie Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced the hiring of David Rubulotta and the promotion of Brant McDuffie as Deputy Co-Heads of Fixed Income Capital Markets. They will report to Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets.

David Rubulotta joins Stifel from Citigroup, where he most recently headed business development within Citigroup Global Markets’ fixed income division and also led leveraged finance sales. Prior to his time at Citigroup, he held senior roles with Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs. Mr. Rubulotta began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He received an undergraduate degree from Villanova University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

“During his 25 years in the fixed income business, David has developed deep relationships with top institutional investors, financial sponsors, alternative asset managers, pension funds, and endowments while leading diverse teams and working in partnership with some of the sharpest minds in the fixed income universe,” said Mr. Needleman. “Understanding the needs of these clients has enabled him to identify investment trends and adapt the delivery of differentiated products and solutions that enhance accessibility to capital and drive performance. We are thrilled to have David bring that kind of focus to Stifel and our clients.”

Brant McDuffie, currently Head of Rates Sales, Trading and Research in Stifel’s Fixed Income Division, oversees the firm’s institutional fixed income brokerage business serving middle-market depositories, insurance companies, and money managers. He will maintain his current responsibilities while taking on this new role. Mr. McDuffie joined Stifel through its acquisition of Sterne Agee, where he served as Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. Prior to Sterne Agee, McDuffie was a Director in Interest Rate and Currency Risk Management at Wachovia Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in managerial economics from Hampden-Sydney College.

“Brant has been instrumental in helping grow the fixed income business at Stifel,” added Mr. Needleman. “Amidst challenging market conditions, we have steadily added to our sales effort, trading desks, and research groups, and prioritized the development of value-added products for our clients under Brant’s leadership. I am delighted to recognize his contributions with this well-deserved promotion, and I look forward to working with Brant and David in their new positions.”

Stifel Company Information
Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNTAyNiM0NDAyODQzIzIwMDg4NTk=
Stifel-Financial-Corporation.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment