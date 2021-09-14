Logo
Analog Devices Appoints Janene Asgeirsson as Chief Legal Officer

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Analog+Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has appointed Janene Asgeirsson as the company’s new Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Asgeirsson is a highly accomplished legal advisor with more than 20 years of experience in corporate law. She will be responsible for overseeing ADI’s legal matters, including M&A, litigation, intellectual property, governance, compliance and corporate matters. She is also responsible for the company’s internal audit and risk functions in her capacity as Chief Risk Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005171/en/

J-Asgeirsson-Photo.jpg

Analog Devices Appoints Janene Asgeirsson as Chief Legal Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to drive the next waves of analog semiconductor innovation and growth, we are delighted to welcome Janene to ADI,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO. “She is a proven public company advisor with a business-minded approach, exceptional legal leadership and expertise, and experience on a variety of governance and compliance matters. I’m confident that she will be a key asset to our organization.”

“I’m excited to join the ADI team at such a pivotal time for the company and the semiconductor industry,” Asgeirsson said. “I look forward to partnering with a world-class leadership team to advance ADI’s vision of solving the world’s toughest engineering challenges.”

Asgeirsson joins ADI from Acacia Communications where she served as Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary, leading global teams with diverse responsibilities. During her six years at Acacia, she accomplished several significant strategic projects and transactions, including Acacia's initial public offering (IPO), the best-performing U.S. IPO of 2016, and Acacia’s $4.5 billion sale to Cisco Systems. Prior to joining Acacia, Asgeirsson held various senior counsel roles, including at WilmerHale and Entropic Communications, a provider of semiconductor solutions, which was acquired by MaxLinear in 2015.

Asgeirsson holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy, summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego and a Juris Doctor from Northeastern University School of Law.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA. Visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.analog.com.

(ADI-WEB)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914005171r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005171/en/

