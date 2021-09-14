Western Union Names Gabriella Fitzgerald President, Americas

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced the appointment of Gabriella Fitzgerald as President, Americas Region. Effective September 13, 2021, Gabriella will lead Western Union’s business in the region, driving the company’s market development and growth across all products, channels and customer segments. She will join the Executive Team and will report directly to Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005531/en/

Gabriella Fitzgerald (Photo: Business Wire)

Fitzgerald joins Western Union as it strengthens its focus on increasing penetration of the global cross-border consumer payments market, expanding on an open platform strategy to serve multiple customer segments and use cases, and increasing its total addressable market by offering additional services to its unique global customer base through a Western Union-branded ecosystem strategy.

“Gabriella has built her career and her reputation with bold, innovative thinking about digital-driven growth and customer experience optimization, while leading diverse, global teams,” said Western Union CEO Hikmet Ersek. “We are thrilled to have her bring her experience, expertise and passion to our Americas operation.”

Fitzgerald brings a proven track record of strengthening her organization’s market position and accelerating growth by identifying new payments services to address evolving customer preferences. After two decades at American Express, she served most recently as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Commercial Services, leading the U.S. Corporate and B2B Payments business for the largest global enterprise customers. Her accomplishments include delivering increased global growth and profitability through improving product value propositions and service delivery, helping to position American Express as a leader in payments.

“I am delighted to join Western Union in its mission to connect people and businesses to the global economy,” Fitzgerald said. “Coming onboard such an iconic brand at a time when the company is expanding its business across the payments sector to serve multiple segments is an exciting prospect, and I look forward to being part of the team driving this growth forward.”

WU-G

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and over half a million retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005531/en/