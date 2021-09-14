Nkarta to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. ( NKTX), a biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced its participation at this upcoming investor conference:



Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

4:00 p.m. ET - fireside chat presentation

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta’s website, www.nkartatx.com, and a replay will be archived on the website for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer patients. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, which are engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:

Greg Mann

Nkarta, Inc.

[email protected]



