Verint Voice of the Customer Platform Wins 2021 MetriStar Top Provider Award

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that its Voice of the Customer (VoC) Platform has been named a Top Provider in the 2021 Metrigy MetriStar Awards, in recognition of the solution’s value in driving high business success and above-average customer sentiment ratings.

Verint is one of two vendors to earn “Top Provider” accolades out of a field of 15 VoC providers evaluated. By analyzing customer satisfaction ratings and “before-and-after” business improvement metrics, Metrigy found organizations using leading VoC solutions, including the Verint+VoC+platform, realized significant gains in revenue growth (+40.5%), customer ratings (+118%), employee satisfaction (+52.1%) and agent efficiency (+61.2%), among other improvements. In addition, the analysis revealed that Verint customers are highly satisfied using the platform, with an impressive overall sentiment rating of 3.33/4.0 that underscores Reporting and Output Capabilities and Ease of Programming as top-performing areas (3.64 and 3.55, respectively).

VoC platforms are essential to driving customer experience improvement initiatives. By capturing customer opinions, feedback, preferences, and expectations, organizations benefit from data-driven actionable insights to improve customer and agent experience, boost business metrics, and gain competitive advantage.

According to Metrigy’s recent Customer+Experience+%28CX%29+and+Workforce+Optimization+research+study, the adoption of VoC programs is a growing area of focus. The report reveals that while only 41.5 percent of organizations surveyed have a VoC plan in place, another 30.7 percent plan to implement in 2021.

“A VoC program is crucial in helping organizations evaluate and improve upon their customer experience strategies,” said Robin Gareiss, CEO and principal analyst, Metrigy. “Based on customer experience with Verint, it’s clear Verint is well positioned to deliver a solid VoC platform. Earning a Top Provider award in a crowded field of contenders speaks volumes about Verint’s capabilities.”

Verint’s VoC offering is a fully connected platform that enables organizations to listen, analyze, and act on speech, text, and operational customer insight across channels to help brands deliver standout customer experience programs. Enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and analytics, Verint provides organizations in every industry with rich VoC insights to help improve how they measure and understand customer experiences, while also empowering them to prioritize the improvements that will have the greatest business impact.

“This customer study proves the critical role VoC solutions play in achieving measurable improvements across crucial business areas – from revenue growth and cost reduction to increased efficiency and customer/employee satisfaction,” says Verint’s Kevin Daly, global vice president and general manager, experience management. “We’re proud to see Verint VoC customers achieving outstanding successes across the board. We continue to drive innovations in our VoC platform to enable companies to operationalize customer experience insights and drive marked business improvements.”

Verint Experience Management solutions support unique Voice of the Customer programs for thousands of brands and include Enterprise Experience, Digital Experience, Predictive Experience, Digital Behavior Analytics, Interaction Analytics, Speech Analytics and Text Analytics applications. Learn more at Verint+Experience+Management.

