GÉANT Delivers 800G Transmission on Research & Education Network with Infinera ICE6

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, completed a live network trial of 800G transmission on its pan-European production network. Powered by Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, this trial demonstrated the ability of GÉANT’s network to massively increase capacity and scale significant amounts of bandwidth to meet the growing needs of the research community.

Scientists and researchers from areas such as bioinformatics, medicine, physics, astronomy, and climate change rely on the network provided by GÉANT and its NREN partners to share vast amounts of vital data; consequently, the network needs to stay well ahead of bandwidth requirements. Traffic levels have grown by an average of 30% per year over the past five years, and the GÉANT network carries around 7 petabytes of data every day.

“Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution demonstrated superior performance in increasing optical reach and capacity, demonstrating its ability to help us accelerate service for the research and education community to meet their critical needs. This trial clearly shows the value of Infinera’s innovative technology, and we are pleased to trial this technology with a trusted partner,” said Bram Peeters, Chief Network Operations Officer, GÉANT.

“GÉANT is a leader in developing collaboration services that facilitate important international cooperation between researchers and educators, and deploying the latest technology to stay at the forefront of this is critical to their organization,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “The demonstration with Infinera’s ICE6 800G solution proves that the industry’s latest technology can seamlessly power GÉANT’s network with high-performance and high-capacity services, significantly enhancing their overall network.”

Contacts:
Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
[email protected]

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
[email protected]

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter ended June 26, 2021 as filed with the SEC on August 3, 2021, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

