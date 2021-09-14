Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Touchpoint App to allow fans to view live stream events, download content and purchase merchandise

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. ( TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with World Championship Air Race (WCAR) to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices.

The WCAR Air Race app will provide followers the ability to live stream Air Race events, download content and purchase branded merchandise. WCAR is built on the legacy of the hugely popular Red Bull Air Race, which previously hosted 94 races in 24 countries with an estimated 24 million spectators.WCAR is bringing back the fastest, three-dimensional motorsport on the planet in addition to creating a challenging environment where competitors embrace the latest technological developments in Green Power and Advanced Aerial Mobility to push the envelope of the Global Aviation Revolution. https://youtu.be/VfjEMhNfnsM

The Air Race application will be available for download on any iOS or Android device via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are extremely excited to have entered into a licensing agreement with WCAR, which will allow us to utilize our Touchpoint platform to enable Nielsen Sport’s 2022 estimate of around 400 million viewers access to Air Race events, content and merchandise. In addition to providing our platform, we will be assiting WCAR enhance engagement with their fan base through influencer marketing and merchandise fullfilment to add further reach and optimize the commercial opportunity. We look forward to building upon this relationship with Willie and his elite team as we continue to grow our platform.”

Willie Cruickshank, Race Series Director, commented ”We are excited to enter this agreement to utilize Touchpoint’s platform for our Air Race app. Providing a dedicated app for Air Race fans has been a major focus of our commercial strategy to live stream events, host content, provide access to our merchandise and offer event ticketing. The Air Race is a continuation of the Red Bull Air Race which, attracted global broadcasts in 187 countries with 2.37 billion media contacts in it’s final year. Combining the excitement of world class sport with live music, entertainment and innovation, Air Race is more than just an air race. Engaging with our audience and distribution of our content is paramount to our long term success and we are confident that our Touchpoint partnership will fulfill this role.”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC
212-671-1021
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNTE4OSM0NDAyOTE2IzIxOTYxNjE=
Touchpoint-Group-Holdings-Inc-.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment