Touchpoint Group Holdings Signs Licensing Agreement with World Championship Air Race

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. ( TGHI), a media and digital technology holding company, today announced that it has entered into a licensing agreement with World Championship Air Race (WCAR) to utilize the Touchpoint app on iOS and Android devices.



The WCAR Air Race app will provide followers the ability to live stream Air Race events, download content and purchase branded merchandise. WCAR is built on the legacy of the hugely popular Red Bull Air Race, which previously hosted 94 races in 24 countries with an estimated 24 million spectators.WCAR is bringing back the fastest, three-dimensional motorsport on the planet in addition to creating a challenging environment where competitors embrace the latest technological developments in Green Power and Advanced Aerial Mobility to push the envelope of the Global Aviation Revolution. https://youtu.be/VfjEMhNfnsM

The Air Race application will be available for download on any iOS or Android device via Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store.

Mark White, CEO of Touchpoint, said, “We are extremely excited to have entered into a licensing agreement with WCAR, which will allow us to utilize our Touchpoint platform to enable Nielsen Sport’s 2022 estimate of around 400 million viewers access to Air Race events, content and merchandise. In addition to providing our platform, we will be assiting WCAR enhance engagement with their fan base through influencer marketing and merchandise fullfilment to add further reach and optimize the commercial opportunity. We look forward to building upon this relationship with Willie and his elite team as we continue to grow our platform.”

Willie Cruickshank, Race Series Director, commented ”We are excited to enter this agreement to utilize Touchpoint’s platform for our Air Race app. Providing a dedicated app for Air Race fans has been a major focus of our commercial strategy to live stream events, host content, provide access to our merchandise and offer event ticketing. The Air Race is a continuation of the Red Bull Air Race which, attracted global broadcasts in 187 countries with 2.37 billion media contacts in it’s final year. Combining the excitement of world class sport with live music, entertainment and innovation, Air Race is more than just an air race. Engaging with our audience and distribution of our content is paramount to our long term success and we are confident that our Touchpoint partnership will fulfill this role.”

About Touchpoint Group Holdings.

Touchpoint Group Holdings Inc. is a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. For more information, see http://touchpointgh.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain “forward-looking” statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks include such factors as the inability to enter into agreements with parties with whom we are in discussions, the uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company’s products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company’s SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1021

[email protected]