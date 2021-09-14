Steelcase Outlines ESG Goals and Priorities in Annual Impact Report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (: SCS) today published its latest Impact Report, detailing its continued commitment to preserving the planet, advancing wellbeing and equity for all and running the business with integrity. The report expands on the company’s previously published environmental goals and outlines new goals that reflect its expanded commitment to social and governance priorities.

In fiscal 2021, Steelcase continued to further its ESG commitments to address global climate change, and also created new DEI goals and policies governing human and labor rights, including the following:

Achieving carbon neutrality and establishing science-based targets to reduce absolute emissions from its owned and controlled facilities by 50% by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C climate scenario





Setting new DEI goals to build more diverse teams, provide equitable development opportunities for all and create a culture of inclusion by 2025





Publishing a new Global Human & Labor Rights Policy to strengthen a culture of inclusion and formalize the people-first approach it has embraced for decades



“Steelcase core values have been the foundation of our business for over a century, and this report demonstrates the new ways we’re bringing those values to life,” said Lizbeth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done and are committed to learning and pushing ourselves to drive greater impact as we use our business as a force for good.”

The Impact Report also goes into more depth about company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and elaborates further on its broader ESG initiatives.

Global Response to COVID-19

Steelcase leaders and employees worked directly with state and federal governments to provide insights and expertise regarding return-to-office policies to help ensure all workspaces were productive and safe. Steelcase employees worked alongside healthcare professionals to co-create personal protective equipment (PPE) and other protective measures, which were then deployed to local healthcare facilities and personnel.

While not an exhaustive list, key initiatives included:

Creating 90,000-plus face masks, with production-ready prototypes within two weeks

Developing over 63,400 social screens; Steelcase designers and local healthcare workers designed working prototypes in three days

Facilitating 167 well-being sessions, which consisted of an on-demand collection of wellbeing classes, videos, reflections and resources to inspire employees to participate in self-care



Strengthening and scaling ESG practices across the entire value chain

Steelcase continues to make meaningful progress on its sustainability initiatives. Building on the momentum of achieving carbon neutrality, Steelcase has additionally set third-party verified science-based targets in line with a 1.5° climate scenario, while also working with its suppliers to help them establish their own science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions. An internal carbon core team has been created to drive and monitor progress toward the goals associated with these climate commitments.

The company’s vision for the future is one where communities are more equitable, quality education is more accessible and the environment is healthier. To help achieve this, Steelcase has aligned its strategy and target impact areas with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which were designed as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future together.” Steelcase is invested in the communities where its employees and partners live and work and will use its resources to enhance these communities to help people thrive.

Steelcase continues to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Set for 2025, Steelcase objectives include expanding supplier diversity and supporting minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the U.S.

For more information on all of the Steelcase ESG commitments, please view the full Impact Report and visit https://www.steelcase.com/discover/steelcase/esg-overview/

