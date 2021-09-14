Steelcase Outlines ESG Goals and Priorities in Annual Impact Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Steelcase Outlines ESG Goals and Priorities in Annual Impact Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

The fiscal 2021 Steelcase Impact Report shares key commitments and accomplishments around the company’s environmental, social and governance efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (: SCS) today published its latest Impact Report, detailing its continued commitment to preserving the planet, advancing wellbeing and equity for all and running the business with integrity. The report expands on the company’s previously published environmental goals and outlines new goals that reflect its expanded commitment to social and governance priorities.

In fiscal 2021, Steelcase continued to further its ESG commitments to address global climate change, and also created new DEI goals and policies governing human and labor rights, including the following:

  • Achieving carbon neutrality and establishing science-based targets to reduce absolute emissions from its owned and controlled facilities by 50% by 2030, in line with a 1.5°C climate scenario

  • Setting new DEI goals to build more diverse teams, provide equitable development opportunities for all and create a culture of inclusion by 2025

  • Publishing a new Global Human & Labor Rights Policy to strengthen a culture of inclusion and formalize the people-first approach it has embraced for decades

“Steelcase core values have been the foundation of our business for over a century, and this report demonstrates the new ways we’re bringing those values to life,” said Lizbeth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Secretary. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done and are committed to learning and pushing ourselves to drive greater impact as we use our business as a force for good.”

The Impact Report also goes into more depth about company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and elaborates further on its broader ESG initiatives.

Global Response to COVID-19
Steelcase leaders and employees worked directly with state and federal governments to provide insights and expertise regarding return-to-office policies to help ensure all workspaces were productive and safe. Steelcase employees worked alongside healthcare professionals to co-create personal protective equipment (PPE) and other protective measures, which were then deployed to local healthcare facilities and personnel.

While not an exhaustive list, key initiatives included:

  • Creating 90,000-plus face masks, with production-ready prototypes within two weeks
  • Developing over 63,400 social screens; Steelcase designers and local healthcare workers designed working prototypes in three days
  • Facilitating 167 well-being sessions, which consisted of an on-demand collection of wellbeing classes, videos, reflections and resources to inspire employees to participate in self-care

Strengthening and scaling ESG practices across the entire value chain
Steelcase continues to make meaningful progress on its sustainability initiatives. Building on the momentum of achieving carbon neutrality, Steelcase has additionally set third-party verified science-based targets in line with a 1.5° climate scenario, while also working with its suppliers to help them establish their own science-based targets to reduce carbon emissions. An internal carbon core team has been created to drive and monitor progress toward the goals associated with these climate commitments.

The company’s vision for the future is one where communities are more equitable, quality education is more accessible and the environment is healthier. To help achieve this, Steelcase has aligned its strategy and target impact areas with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, which were designed as a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future together.” Steelcase is invested in the communities where its employees and partners live and work and will use its resources to enhance these communities to help people thrive.

Steelcase continues to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Set for 2025, Steelcase objectives include expanding supplier diversity and supporting minority-owned and women-owned businesses in the U.S.

For more information on all of the Steelcase ESG commitments, please view the full Impact Report and visit https://www.steelcase.com/discover/steelcase/esg-overview/

About Steelcase
Leading organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create inspiring, adaptable workplaces that help people feel safe and achieve more. Steelcase designs and creates architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505

ti?nf=ODMyNTEyNiM0NDAzMDk0IzIwMDQ0Mzk=
Steelcase-Inc-.png

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment