Diebold Nixdorf Wins 2021 STAR Award from The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) for its Digitally Enabled Connected Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Diebold Nixdorf Wins 2021 STAR Award from The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) for its Digitally Enabled Connected Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

The award follows Diebold Nixdorf's recent milestone of surpassing 100,000 banking self-service devices across the world connected to the DN AllConnectSM Data Engine

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, was recently recognized by The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) as a winner of the "Best Practices in the Delivery of Field Services" category as part of TSIA's 2021 STAR Awards. The STAR awards, one of the highest honors in the technology and services industry over the last 31 years, acknowledge a commitment to innovation, leadership and excellence among technology and services organizations across the globe.

Diebold Nixdorf won the STAR award for its DN AllConnectSM Data Engine that powers its maintenance and availability services to deliver a truly predictive and data-driven service model. The award comes shortly after the company reached a milestone having over 100,000 banking self-service devices connected to DN AllConnect Data Engine, which leverages real-time, Internet of Things (IoT) connections from Diebold Nixdorf-deployed devices, and has consistently reduced customer downtime by as much as 50%, driving multiple business benefits, such as higher end-user satisfaction, lower total cost of ownership and increased operational efficiencies.

Octavio Marquez, senior vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Winning a TSIA 2021 STAR award, coupled with the milestone of more than 100,000 banking self-service devices now connected to DN AllConnect Data Engine, reinforces Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to setting a new standard for self-service solution performance and reliability to power an industry first: a truly digitally-enabled, connected service model for the banking self-service channel."

About TSIA
The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of over 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80% of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. They automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf
YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

favicon.png?sn=CL05075&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-wins-2021-star-award-from-the-technology--services-industry-association-tsia-for-its-digitally-enabled-connected-services-301376084.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL05075&Transmission_Id=202109140816PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL05075&DateId=20210914
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment