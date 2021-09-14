Logo
ADP Reimagines RUN Powered by ADP® to Help Small Businesses Accelerate Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Using feedback from thousands of clients, RUN becomes even more agile and intuitive

PR Newswire

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP, a leading global technology company providing HCM solutions, has provided a significant update to its RUN Powered by ADP® payroll platform to help small-business owners manage their businesses more easily than ever before. This redesign comes at a critical time, as small businesses redefine and rebuild amid the continued impact of the global pandemic and economic recovery.

RUN Powered by ADP platform makes payroll even more user-friendly with intelligent search capabilities, a streamlined user interface and a personalized dashboard.

Leveraging direct feedback from our small business clients using RUN, ADP employed the latest in user design, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to deliver a payroll and HR experience to meet the needs of the moment. The new RUN Powered by ADP platform makes payroll even more user-friendly with intelligent search capabilities, streamlined user interface and a personalized dashboard with actionable insights. Learning and tailoring its offerings to each company's different needs, RUN's new user experience can help small businesses save time and effort.

adp1.jpg

The software also offers protection via smart technology that learns a company's payroll system, reviews the data provided and flags possible payroll errors before they happen. It can also help reduce errors by guiding users with helpful notifications and tips served up at the right time. Users will even get alerts from state and local tax jurisdictions directly in RUN, along with instructions on how to address them.

"Anyone who has turned a dream into a business knows that going at it alone or with limited support is tough," said Joe DeSilva, ADP's President of Small Business Services. "Small business owners had the courage to bet on themselves, and to grow in today's dynamic environment, they need resources and support. The new RUN by ADP is that support system; it gives them the data and agility they need to help them be successful in their journeys, all in a new innovative and streamlined experience."

These new tools join popular existing RUN features including RUN & Done, which can help save time by automating the payroll process. RUN can additionally help manage payroll deductions for retirement and insurance plans, and small business owners can post open positions to more than 100 of the web's leading job boards with one click via its integration with ZipRecruiter.

To learn more and experience the new RUN Powered by ADP, please visit Payroll Better or watch this video.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)
Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc.
Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

adp2.jpg
ADP_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY05588&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adp-reimagines-run-powered-by-adp-to-help-small-businesses-accelerate-growth-301376086.html

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05588&Transmission_Id=202109140819PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05588&DateId=20210914
