Evogene to Present at Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021

REHOVOT, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational predictive biology company aiming to revolutionize life-science product development acros\s several market segments, announced today that Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and CEO, will be interviewed in a "Fireside Chat" at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference taking place on September 27-30, 2021. Mr. Haviv's interview will focus on Evogene's disruptive technologies; its tailor-made engines for product discovery and development and its fields of activity through its main subsidiaries and will take place on Tuesday September 28, 2021, at 10:40 am, EST and will be available through the following webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/evgn/2086560.

Evogene_Logo.jpg

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Mr. Haviv, may contact Evogene's Investor Relations team at [email protected] or through the conference's online meeting platform.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN) is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of our broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Evogene Investor Contact:
Aviva Banczewski / Rivka Neufeld
Investor Relations and Public Relations Manager
E: [email protected]
T: +972-8-931-1900

US Investor Relations:
Joseph Green
Edison Group
E: [email protected]
T: +1 646-653-7030

Laine Yonker
Edison Group
E: [email protected]
T: +1 646-653-7035

favicon.png?sn=IO06057&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/evogene-to-present-at-cantor-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-september-2021-301376087.html

SOURCE Evogene

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO06057&Transmission_Id=202109140820PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO06057&DateId=20210914
