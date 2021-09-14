Home Chef and US Gymnast Shawn Johnson East Launch Her Favorite Recipes for Limited Time Only

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef , the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, announced today a new, limited-edition product line with U.S. gymnast and entrepreneur, Shawn Johnson East. Starting September 20, food enthusiasts can try Shawn's hand-picked favorite Home Chef recipes, including 12 Oven-Ready kits available through the online delivery service and two in-store Oven Kits at Kroger banner stores nationwide.

The partnership marks the first time for a celebrity athlete to appear on Home Chef's online menu and in-store products, and customers can spot her favorite meals by the purple "Selected by Shawn" badge on the online menu and in-store packaging.

"After enjoying Home Chef meals with my family for several years, I'm thrilled to launch my selection of favorite Home Chef recipes," said Shawn Johnson East. "Now a family of four, life is busier than ever for Andrew and me, so it's immensely helpful to have a variety of simple, delicious oven-ready meals on hand to cut down our time in the kitchen."

Selected with convenience in mind, Shawn's recipe picks are oven-ready meals that come with pre-portioned ingredients fresh inside an oven-safe tray, so dinner is ready in minutes, and clean-up is a breeze. Shawn's favorite oven-ready meals include recipes such as Margherita Chicken with Garlic Parmesan Zucchini, Shrimp Tostadas with Guacamole and Salsa Verde, and Philly Cheesesteak Tacos with Mozzarella Cheese Sauce and Sweet Peppers.

"At Home Chef, we know busy families, and particularly parents like Shawn and Andrew, are looking for time-saving meal options that offer fresh ingredients and well-balanced recipes," said Shira Schwarz, Senior Director of Marketing, Home Chef. "That's why we're excited to bring customers Shawn's favorite oven-ready recipes, a selection of meals chosen by a busy family for busy families who want uncompromisingly fresh, real meals that don't cause you to sacrifice quality, flavor or convenience."

Two of Shawn's favorite Oven-Ready meals will be featured on Home Chef's rotating online menu beginning on September 17 after Noon CT and will continue throughout October. Two in-store Oven-Kits will be available at Kroger stores nationwide for the duration of the partnership.

To learn more about the Home Chef and Shawn Johnson East partnership, follow Home Chef on Facebook and Instagram , or visit cook.homechef.com/selected-by-shawn .

About Home Chef

Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Delivering more than 3.5 million meals each month from www.homechef.com and available in retail at more than 2,100 Kroger grocery stores, Home Chef is committed to inspiring and enabling more people to cook simple, delicious meals, no matter how busy they are. Founded in 2013, Home Chef offers fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and easy to follow recipes delivered weekly and is designed for anyone to be able to cook and everyone to enjoy. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide. For two years running, Home Chef has been rated #1 in customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies, according to Market Force Information U.S. Grocery Benchmark Study. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.



