SAP and Amazon Business Partner to Expand Buyer Choice

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021

WALLDORF, Germany, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it is partnering with Amazon Business to enable employees to tap into hundreds of millions of items on Amazon Business directly from within SAP® Ariba® solutions and assist with compliance with corporate purchasing policies.

SAP_Logo.jpg

With this partnership and technology integration, Amazon Business becomes a source of supply for Spot Buy, a capability within SAP Ariba solutions for users to purchase items from trusted suppliers. Integrating Amazon Business into the guided buying capability within the SAP Ariba solution experience helps simplify the purchase of general business goods while providing users with hundreds of millions of new items.

"Partnering with Amazon Business is a bold step aligned with our strategy to make SAP Business Network more open so that users can more easily and compliantly buy the goods required to do their work and keep their businesses running," said Tony Harris, global vice president, Business Network solutions, SAP. "Customers want choices, and SAP is continually evaluating and onboarding new content sources for our Spot Buy capability to provide the most value to them."

This new integration will utilize a real-time search API so users of guided buying can search for items and receive results from Amazon Business, along with other online stores, e-commerce providers and direct sellers, directly within the SAP Ariba solution. Amazon Business items selected for checkout will be transferred to the shopping cart for automatic processing within the SAP Ariba solution.

"We're excited to be working with SAP," said Alexandre Gagnon, vice president worldwide at Amazon Business. "Making online procurement easier for customers of all sizes and industries is among our top priorities and one we share with SAP."

SAP is focused on delivering solutions that help customers align spend decisions to business strategies in the networked economy. SAP plans to roll out the integration to customers globally, starting with early adopters in the United States later this year.

"Employees continue to expect the convenience of online shopping to spill over into their work lives," said Nick Heinzmann, analyst team lead, Spend Matters. "And they want more than just a familiar interface: end buyers also want the experience of being able to find 'everything' in one place. The Spot Buy capability within SAP Ariba solutions is moving toward exactly this kind of experience in B2B, building on top of its current global integrations for external content to now include Amazon Business. Allowing end buyers to find and select Amazon Business content in the same native shopping experience they use for their internal catalogs is a logical step toward delivering the needed balance between the consumer-like experience today's employees expect and helping improve the compliance and financial results that procurement can deliver."

SAP also recently announced a new Amazon Business Integration for the Concur® Expense solution, so Amazon Business purchases now automatically appear in Concur Expense. For more information read this blog.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @SAPNews.

About SAP
SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world's transaction revenue touches an SAP system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2021 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

For customers interested in learning more about SAP products:
Global Customer Center: +49 180 534-34-24
United States Only: 1 (800) 872-1SAP (1-800-872-1727)

Please consider our privacy policy. If you received this press release in your e-mail and you wish to unsubscribe to our mailing list please contact [email protected] and write Unsubscribe in the subject line.

favicon.png?sn=CL02478&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sap-and-amazon-business-partner-to-expand-buyer-choice-301375971.html

SOURCE SAP SE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL02478&Transmission_Id=202109140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL02478&DateId=20210914
