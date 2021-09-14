Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Lloyd Bedford Cox, Inc.

PR Newswire

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Bedford Hills, NY-based Lloyd Bedford Cox., Inc. (LBC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1921, LBC is a fourth-generation retail insurance agency providing comprehensive insurance coverage, services and risk assessment tools to high-net-worth individuals and families throughout the United States, Europe, the Bahamas and the Caribbean. J. Jeffers Cox and his associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Patrick Kennedy, head of Gallagher's Eastern region retail property/casualty brokerage operations.

"The LBC team has earned a great reputation for its expertise in serving emerging affluent and high-net-worth clients, and this provides us an opportunity to expand our high-net-worth practice in a key market," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Jeff and his team to our growing global company."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 57 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

