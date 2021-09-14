Pure Storage FlashBlade Enables DC BLOX to Offer Critical Storage Infrastructure Capabilities, Continue Expansion of Data Centers Across Southeastern U.S.

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced that DC BLOX, a provider of interconnected multi-tenant data centers across the Southeastern U.S., has adopted FlashBlade®, Pure's unified fast file and object (UFFO) storage solution, delivered via Pure as-a-Service™ to power the growing storage infrastructure needs of its customers and accelerate local economic growth.

DC BLOX's customers include regional life sciences organizations that collaborate globally - from genomic sequencing service labs and large research institutions, to hospitals that leverage crucial research for patient care, including hard-to-diagnose medical anomalies. However, to collaborate effectively on a global scale and advance pivotal industry research, these organizations require split-second access to massive volumes of information often stored in specialized equipment and databases. In fact, a single genome center alone can generate six petabytes of data per year. Without the right underlying infrastructure, researchers are burdened by a time-intensive waiting period, and the collaboration process is severely obstructed.

Using Pure's FlashBlade® delivered via Pure as-a-Service™, however, DC BLOX offers customers fast, secure, and resilient data pipelines that can adeptly handle growing amounts of unstructured data, while keeping prices for data-intensive workloads competitive and continuing its regional expansion of data centers. FlashBlade enables DC BLOX customers to quickly process large, complex genomic workloads supported by high performance and capacity, and at pricing that reflects actual consumption.

DC BLOX is also leveraging Pure's Evergreen Storage™ subscription, which allows it to upgrade with no disruptions and expand its Pure infrastructure when needed.

"With Pure, we can effectively provide clients with the storage, connectivity, and cloud infrastructure needed to operate and collaborate worldwide, while seamlessly adding capacity on demand without incurring the disruption and cost of a forklift upgrade every few years. Together, we're empowering customers to focus on their businesses instead of allocating precious resources to managing storage infrastructure. Additionally, Pure is so well engineered that we no longer have to deal with much day-to-day maintenance and can focus on DC BLOX's regional expansion." -- Chris Gatch, Chief Technology Officer, DC BLOX.

"The sheer amount of unstructured data is exploding today, arming organizations with the ability to drive next-generation insights and make critical business breakthroughs. We're excited to work with DC BLOX to offer customers an efficient and reliable way to consume this modern data and ultimately power innovation and growth globally." -- Amy Fowler, VP, Strategy and Solutions, FlashBlade Business Unit, Pure Storage.

