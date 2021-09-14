PNC Bank Launches Project 257: Accelerating Women's Financial Equality

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PNC Bank Launches Project 257: Accelerating Women's Financial Equality

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Partnership with SheEO Aims to Help Close Economic Gender Gap

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PNC Bank announced today the launch of Project 257: Accelerating Women's Financial Equality, an initiative designed to help close the 257-year economic gender gap and expand on PNC's decades-long track record of supporting female financial decision makers. "Project 257" was derived from the World Economic Forum's 2020 Global Gender Gap Report that found at the current pace of progress, it will take another 257 years for women to catch up to men from an economic perspective.

"I don't know anyone who thinks this is an acceptable timeline," said Beth Marcello, director of PNC Women's Business Development. "As a financial institution that prospers when our customers prosper, it makes perfect sense that we would want to help tackle the economic gender gap. Project 257 aligns with our brand purpose – when we accelerate women's financial equality, we are making a positive difference, leveraging the power of our resources to help all move forward financially."

Coinciding with the launch of PNC's Project 257 is the bank's partnership with SheEO, a global nonprofit whose mission addresses one of the major factors driving the 257-year gap: women's lack of access to capital. SheEO provides interest-free loans to businesses, or "Ventures," owned and led by individuals who identify as women or nonbinary and crowdfunds capital from "Activators" who fund the loan pool and play an active role in evaluating and selecting the Ventures. To date, SheEO has crowdfunded $7 million to support more than 100 Ventures in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

PNC Bank's three-year, $1.257 million commitment is the largest contribution that SheEO has received from a U.S. company. Through this partnership, PNC will work with SheEO to drive awareness and help increase the number of Activators who support SheEO Ventures. Fifty PNC employees who identify as women or nonbinary will serve as Activators on behalf of PNC – one per market in which PNC has a presence -- and play a significant role in the selection, mentorship and success of SheEO Ventures.

SheEO recently opened the 2022 Venture nomination process. Businesses owned and led by individuals who identify as women or nonbinary can visit pnc.com/women or SheEO's website to apply to be a SheEO Venture and learn more about the organization's evaluation, community selection process and global network of support.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with PNC and look forward to what we can accomplish together," said Vicki Saunders, SheEO founder. "As a large financial institution that already does so much for women, PNC's reach, reputation and values will help to support our Activator and Venture growth and create the conditions for women in business to thrive."

PNC's long-standing support of women can be seen across the organization, from Women's Business Development's executive Advisory Board to its nearly 4,000 PNC-certified women's business advocates, who are active in their communities and committed to providing valuable resources to female decision makers. This support is also evident in Women Connect, PNC's employee business resource group with 11,000 members; Men As Allies, a program through which male employees support the advancement of their female colleagues; and Women's Leadership Development program, which helps prepare high-performing female employees for leadership roles. These and other resources have contributed to PNC having the most diverse executive committee and board of directors in the company's history.

"Project 257 and our partnership with SheEO are two great examples of PNC's support of women across our footprint," said Lou Cestello, PNC's head of Regional Markets and regional president of Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania. "Whether we're working with a woman who runs a major business or one who has just opened her first checking account, we strive to have a positive impact. And as a Main Street Bank that succeeds when our customers and communities succeed, accelerating the financial achievement of roughly 50 percent of the population who are women can have a macro effect on the economic wellbeing of the markets we serve."

At SheEO we are here to transform ourselves and systems by working on the World's To-Do List. Our collective project is to get resources to women and non-binary folk with innovations that address critical global priorities. To date, we have funded 100+ brilliant innovators; 45% of whom are Black, Indigenous, and women of colour. With a 95% payback rate on loans, SheEO is modelling a whole new way of organizing resources to build inclusive economies and communities. For more information, visit www.sheeo.world.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:
Katie Kirby
(216) 222-8725
[email protected]

PNC_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE05298&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-bank-launches-project-257-accelerating-womens-financial-equality-301375732.html

SOURCE PNC Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE05298&Transmission_Id=202109140805PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE05298&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment