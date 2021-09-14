Logo
Highly Coveted 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Blade and Bow Returns

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Limited Re-Release Commemorates 86th Anniversary of Legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery

PR Newswire

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2021

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery first opening its doors 86 years ago, Blade and Bow has re-released it's highly sought-after 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Masterfully aged and bottled at the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery itself, the award-winning American whiskey will be available in 19 markets as well as on-site at Stitzel-Weller and the distillery's Garden & Gun Club in Louisville, KY, as supplies last.

BladeandBow_22YO_Resize.jpg

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is released annually in September, in time for Bourbon Heritage Month.

"Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old pays homage to the artful passion and celebrated craftsmanship of the famed Stitzel-Weller Distillery," said Doug Kragel, Lead Educator for Blade and Bow. "With the perfect blend of smoky, spicy and sweet, whiskey enthusiasts seeking an expression of true mastery are sure to be delighted with the rich history that is palpable in every sip."

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old is released annually in September, in time for Bourbon Heritage Month, a month-long celebration highlighting the heritage, craftsmanship, tradition and achievements that the bourbon industry has contributed to the United States.

Another exciting tribute to the historic Stitzel-Weller Distillery is the opening of the new Garden & Gun Club. This destination cocktail bar is inspired by Garden & Gun magazine's hospitality franchise and located on the second floor of the famed Louisville distillery. In addition to offering a unique food and drink menu, a 22-Year-Old tasting experience is also available for purchase. The exclusive tasting includes one ounce of Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old in a handcrafted Terrane Glass, alongside a signature wool tartan bag, Blade and Bow enamel pin, and tasting notes guide.

Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now in the following markets: California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Due to the finite amount of liquid available to consumers, the anticipated demand for 22-Year-Old is extremely high. As a result, there is not a guaranteed timeframe of how long this novelty bourbon will be accessible.

Learn more by following @bladeandbowwhiskey on Instagram or visiting BladeandBowWhiskey.com.

This remarkable bourbon is best enjoyed slowly and responsibly.

About Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey:

Blade and Bow pays homage to the artful passion and renowned craftsmanship of the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Louisville, Kentucky. Blade and Bow whiskey is currently available in two variants: Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Limited Release Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Blade and Bow seeks to continue the story of Stitzel-Weller by providing whiskey aficionados with an inspired piece of Kentucky history.

PLEASE SIP RESPONSIBLY.

Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey 45.5-46% Alc/Vol

©2021 STITZEL-WELLER DISTILLING CO., LOUISVILLE, KY.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource,www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Diageo Contact:
Allison Fleischer
[email protected]
803-984-6434

Media Contact:
Ashley Mills
[email protected]
908-803-2604


BladeandBow_Resize_2.jpg

Blade_and_Bow_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH02529&sd=2021-09-14 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highly-coveted-22-year-old-kentucky-straight-bourbon-whiskey-from-blade-and-bow-returns-301375664.html

SOURCE Blade and Bow

