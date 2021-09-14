Leading Australian Fashion Chain Politix Leverages Tecsys' Unified Commerce Platform to Provide Customers a Faster and More Efficient Order Fulfillment Experience

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announces that Australian fashion chain Politix, a subsidiary of South African retail giant Woolworths Holdings, is fulfilling customer orders across its network of stores with Tecsys' retail order management system, Omni™ OMS. With Salesforce Commerce Cloud as its front-end CX technology, Politix needed execution functionality to orchestrate the micro-fulfillment and consolidation processes and close the retail fulfillment loop for the brand's customers at scale.

Founded in 1975, Politix has grown from a high-quality menswear flagship store in Melbourne into an Australian retail success story with 75 physical stores and a robust e-commerce business. Its acquisition in 2016 by Woolworths Holdings has expanded the brand's footprint across borders while it continues to build a strong following domestically. Tecsys' Omni™ OMS software was implemented to strengthen Politix's capacity to meet and exceed consumer expectations under evolving market pressure; the shift towards omnichannel placed new demands on operations to process more orders under tighter timelines with higher efficiency.

"Whether in-store, online or some hybrid of both, we want to make sure our customers have positive shopping experiences," says Richard Dalke, Head of Marketing and Online at Politix. "By streamlining our back-end order management processes with Tecsys, we gain the flexibility and robustness to deliver on our brand promise and fulfill our commitment to our customers. Tecsys helps us leverage in-store inventory so we have more visibility into available-to-promise stock, and gives us the tools to batch fulfill and consolidate orders in a micro-fulfillment environment to minimize delays and costs typically associated with e-commerce."

The Tecsys Omni™ Retail platform powers flexible back-end processes enabling Politix to fulfill orders from across store inventories, transfer items to optimal waypoints and offer click-and-collect options to the customer. This allows Politix to operate multiple smaller distribution nodes in order to process and fulfill orders faster and more efficiently. Using the Tecsys Omni™ Retail platform, Politix can consolidate online orders with multiple products into one single shippable package; bringing complete a multi-product order into one single package to be shipped means saving on packaging, delivery, and is what most customers expect when placing an order. All fulfillment rules are defined as configurations in the system which allows Politix to easily recalibrate in the ever-changing omnichannel retail environment.

"Micro-fulfillment is the natural evolution of what we have been seeing in the supply chain space for years now," says Guy Courtin, vice president and industry principal at Tecsys. "We have moved from a traditional linear model of moving product — source it, make it, ship it, store it, sell it — to a more complex networked approach. Politix is a fantastic use case for micro-fulfillment as a competitive advantage over goliath e-tailers."

About Politix

What began as a vision to create European-inspired, high-quality menswear from a little flagship store on Chapel Street has grown into an Australian retail success story.

Since launching in 1975 some things have changed over the years, its mission and vision still remain the same. Its staff are pioneers for dressing Australia's modern man in accessible luxury, with a focus on innovative design, expert fit and tailoring, and a supreme attention to detail.

How it does this is simple: it focuses on quality and providing exceptional product and customer service. It keeps its customers well-dressed no matter the occasion or dress code. It's why it's trusted amongst inspirational, fashion involved modern men for on-trend and innovative casual, careers and formalwear.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com.

