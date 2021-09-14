Logo
Cintas Corporation Announces 2021 C.A.P.E. Award Winners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

The contest recognizes 10 environmental services (EVS) technicians

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2021

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Environmental Services (EVS) week, which is being recognized September 12-18, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 C.A.P.E. Awards. These awards were established to recognize professionals "Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience."

Cintas_RFTW_Logo_Signage.jpg

Ten Environmental Services (EVS) technicians at the frontline of patient care and sanitation were nominated and selected based on the quality of their service and dedication.

Cintas' 2021 C.A.P.E. Award winners are:

  • Soralla Arellano - Kaiser-San Diego Medical Center
  • Tara Bettis – The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • Richard Cronin – CHI Health Immanuel
  • Dalila Duguay – Southlake Regional Health Centre
  • Jeanice Harris – OSF St. Joseph Medical Center
  • Saha Hrnjic – Baptist Health Louisville
  • Rasheem McCray – Northside Hospital
  • Josephine Pabatao – Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Rufina Philip – Orlando Regional Medical Center
  • Reyna Valencia – UCSF Medical Center – Mission Bay

"At a time when eliminating the spread of germs and the transmission of viruses could not be more important, our C.A.P.E. winners deserve to be recognized for their hard work," said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. "We were thrilled to receive more than 800 stories of EVS technicians nationwide, each one dedicated to the crucial role of maintaining cleanliness to help make their facilities safer for healthcare workers, patients, residents and their families. We're excited to recognize their contributions with these awards."

Each winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation on their behalf to their healthcare institution. Each winner and healthcare facility will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside.

To learn more about the stories of these healthcare heroes, please visit cintascapeawards.com.

About Cintas Corporation 
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. The company is also the creator of the Total Clean Program™ – a first-of-its-kind service that includes scheduled delivery of essential cleaning supplies, hygienically clean laundering, and sanitizing and disinfecting products and services. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.  

favicon.png?sn=CG05560&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cintas-corporation-announces-2021-cape-award-winners-301376157.html

SOURCE Cintas Corporation

