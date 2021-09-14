Cintas Corporation Announces 2021 C.A.P.E. Award Winners

PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Environmental Services (EVS) week, which is being recognized September 12-18, Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) is proud to announce the winners of its 2021 C.A.P.E. Awards. These awards were established to recognize professionals "Cleaning to Advance the Patient Experience."

Ten Environmental Services (EVS) technicians at the frontline of patient care and sanitation were nominated and selected based on the quality of their service and dedication.

Cintas' 2021 C.A.P.E. Award winners are:

Soralla Arellano - Kaiser-San Diego Medical Center

- Kaiser-San Diego Medical Center Tara Bettis – The Woman's Hospital of Texas

– The Woman's Hospital of Richard Cronin – CHI Health Immanuel

– CHI Health Immanuel Dalila Duguay – Southlake Regional Health Centre

– Southlake Regional Health Centre Jeanice Harris – OSF St. Joseph Medical Center

– OSF St. Joseph Medical Center Saha Hrnjic – Baptist Health Louisville

– Baptist Health Louisville Rasheem McCray – Northside Hospital

– Northside Hospital Josephine Pabatao – Hackensack University Medical Center

– Hackensack University Medical Center Rufina Philip – Orlando Regional Medical Center

– Orlando Regional Medical Center Reyna Valencia – UCSF Medical Center – Mission Bay

"At a time when eliminating the spread of germs and the transmission of viruses could not be more important, our C.A.P.E. winners deserve to be recognized for their hard work," said Chad Poeppelmeier, Cintas Vice President of Healthcare. "We were thrilled to receive more than 800 stories of EVS technicians nationwide, each one dedicated to the crucial role of maintaining cleanliness to help make their facilities safer for healthcare workers, patients, residents and their families. We're excited to recognize their contributions with these awards."

Each winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize and a $2,500 donation on their behalf to their healthcare institution. Each winner and healthcare facility will also receive a Rubbermaid charging bucket with products inside.

To learn more about the stories of these healthcare heroes, please visit cintascapeawards.com.

