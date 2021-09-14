Logo
Columbia Threadneedle Investments' Catherine Stienstra Named Bond Manager of the Year by Bonhill Group

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Columbia Threadneedle Investments today announced that Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Bond Investments and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been recognized as one of the top women in asset management by Bonhill Group as part of its 2021 U.S. Women in Asset Management Awards program.1 Catherine was named a winner in the bond manager category where she was short-listed alongside nine other finalists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005211/en/

Stienstra_Catherine.jpg

Catherine Stienstra, Head of Municipal Bond Investments, Senior Portfolio Manager, Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Photo: Business Wire).

Bonhill Group, the parent company of InvestmentNews, launched the awards in 2019 to recognize the outstanding achievements of women in the world of asset management. Through a series of 16 categories, the Women in Asset Management Awards aim to celebrate innovators, advocates, role models, and allies across the industry.

“I am thrilled for Catherine to be recognized with this award. She is an accomplished investor and dedicated people leader, which has enabled her to create a highly effective investment team,” said Gene Tannuzzo, Global Head of Fixed Income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Her passion for, and in-depth knowledge of, the municipal bond market makes her an invaluable asset to our clients, her team, and the firm.”

Stienstra manages a team of investment professionals, research analysts, and traders who actively manage nearly $17B in assets. In addition to leading the firm’s municipal bond investment team, she oversees the firm’s wide range of municipal investment strategies, mutual funds, separately managed accounts (SMAs), an exchange-traded fund (ETF), and numerous high-net-worth and institutional accounts. Catherine has worked in the asset management industry for more than 30 years and joined a Columbia Threadneedle predecessor firm in 2007.

Award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony hosted by Bonhill Group. Columbia Threadneedle’s Kari Montanus, Senior Portfolio Manager, was short-listed in the U.S. equity manager category. The organization also hosted its annual Top Women in Asset Management Summit where the firm’s Melda Mergen, Deputy Global Head of Equities, participated on a panel discussing diversity and inclusion efforts within the asset management industry. Columbia Threadneedle was a sponsor of the Summit.

About Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is a leading global asset manager that provides a broad range of investment strategies and solutions for individual, institutional and corporate clients around the world. With more than 2,000 people, including over 450 investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia, we manage $593 billion2 of assets across developed and emerging market equities, fixed income, asset allocation solutions and alternatives.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments is the global asset management group of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP). For more information, please visit columbiathreeedneedleus.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments (Columbia Threadneedle) is the global brand name of the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

1 More than 200 individuals were nominated across 16 categories. The 14 judges assessed the candidates to create a list of 119 finalists. Winners in each category were selected based on their ethical and responsible investment decisions, promotion of a more inclusive industry, and strong leadership skills.

2 As of June 30, 2021. Includes all assets managed by entities in the Columbia and Threadneedle group of companies.

Columbia Funds are distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA. Advisory services provided by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC.

Adtrax: 3754700

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914005211r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005211/en/

