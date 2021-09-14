Edgewise Therapeutics to Participate at SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event on September 23

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the SVB Leerink CybeRx Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1×1 Event, on September 23, 2021. During the event, members of the Company’s leadership team will engage in 1×1 investor meetings. Please contact your SVB Leerink representative to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Edgewise.

