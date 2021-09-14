REPEAT: ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA

Vancouver, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: LORD) ( LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce a video of the recent site visit by management to its Florin Gold Project in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Footage of the site visit can be viewed through the following link:



See full videos of George Drazenovic, CEO of St. James Gold, on site:

https://youtu.be/hZmytt6pp6A (Florin Gold Project Drill Site Overview)

https://youtu.be/4TT721DCClw (CEO George Drazenovic Interview #1)

https://youtu.be/stA-Qj9DgNM (CEO George Drazenovic Interview #2)

As recommended by the Company’s recently completed technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, the work program is moving forward with further definition and in-fill drilling of the Florin Gold Project to both expand the inferred mineral resource and increase the confidence level in the grade distribution.1 This includes step out drilling to extend the depth of the inferred resource pit shell, thus bringing additional mineralization into the inferred resource, and initial drilling of other targets on the Florin Gold Project. A soil geochemical survey was recently completed to fill in unsampled areas of the Florin Gold Project and assist in developing targets for the next phase of the drill program, expected in summer 2022.

George Drazenovic, CEO, St. James Gold, who recently visited the property stated, “Drilling on our Florin Gold Project in the Yukon is proceeding well. Drilling on the western and eastern extensions along strike of the inferred resource is progressing nicely, and we continue to step out in order to expand the known mineralization. Core drill samples are being sent to the assay lab. Results will be released as they become available.

This site visit follows the recently announced closing of a $4,000,000 brokered private placement offering with proceeds designated for exploration on both the Florin Gold Project and Newfoundland properties, and for general corporate purposes.

“While located in the Central Yukon, our site visit confirmed that the Florin Gold Project is easily accessible, including by an all-weather road from the Alaska Highway System,” stated George Drazenovic. “As shown in our site visit video, a permitted 28-man camp is installed at the drilling area on top of the mountain. This includes service to all field work geology, geochemistry, drilling, logging and sampling of cores and shipping of assays. We look forward to building on this season’s exploration program to unlock value for our shareholders.”

About St. James Gold Corp.

St. James Gold Corp. is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “LORD”, in the U.S. Market listed on OTCQB under "LRDJF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under “BVU3”. The Company is focused on creating shareholder value through the discovery and development of economic mineral deposits by acquiring prospective exploration projects with well-delineated geological theories; integrating all available geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets; and financing efficient exploration programs. The Company currently holds: (i) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 29 claims, covering 1,791 acres, in the Gander gold district in north-central Newfoundland located adjacent to New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway North project; and (ii) an option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in 28 claims, covering 1,730 acres, in central Newfoundland located adjacent to Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake property; and (iii) an option to acquire up to an 85-per-cent interest in the Florin Gold Project, covering nearly 22,000 contiguous acres in the historical Tintina gold belt in Yukon.

The technical information included in this news release has been prepared, supervised, and approved by Dr. Stewart A Jackson, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and technical advisor to the Company.

For more corporate information please visit: http://stjamesgold.com/

For further information, please contact:

George Drazenovic, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 278-2152

Email: [email protected]

1 2.47-million-ounce inferred gold resource (170,993,000 tonnes grading 0.45g/t Au with a 0.30g/t Au cut-off).

