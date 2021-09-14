Oportun provides intra-quarter update on strategic initiatives

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oportun provides intra-quarter update on strategic initiatives

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Strong progress toward quarterly and full-year objectives

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation ( OPRT), an A.I.-driven financial services and technology company that provides hardworking people with access to responsible and affordable credit, today provided an intra-quarter update on its strategic initiatives.

“We continue to be very pleased with how our third-quarter and full-year 2021 are progressing,” said Oportun CEO Raul Vazquez. “Oportun is making strong progress on all of its key strategic objectives.”

The intra-quarter updates were presented in an updated investor deck posted to Oportun’s investor website (investor.oportun.com) this morning. The updates included:

  • Aggregate Originations were $501 million quarter-to-date, up 122% year-over-year
  • Better than expected personal loan originations in the first 12 states that Oportun began offering loans under its bank partnership expansion, launched August 23, 2021
    • Oportun expects to enter approximately 17 additional states through the bank partnership, nearly doubling its addressable market by the end of 2021
  • Secured personal loan receivables were $23.1 million as of August 31, 2021, up 11,078% year-over-year
  • Oportun Visa Credit Card receivables were $31.8 million as of August 31, 2021, up 946% year-over-year
    • Additionally, the credit card program now has over 75,000 active customers
  • DolEx locations that offer Oportun’s loans through its Lending-as-a-Service program now number 181 as of September 13, 2021, already surpassing the company’s yearend goal of 175 locations, which it is raising to a new year-end target of 200 locations
    • Oportun remains on track to begin offering loans through its second Lending-as-a-Service partnership in the fourth quarter, which will add at least an additional 100 new locations over the next 12 months
  • Last week the Company closed its new $600 million, 3-year warehouse line and drew on the line to redeem the last of its more expensive ABS notes issued in 2018, which lowers Oportun’s cost of funds going forward

About Oportun
Oportun ( OPRT) is a financial services company that leverages its digital platform to provide responsible consumer credit to hardworking people. Using A.I.-driven models that are built on 15 years of proprietary customer insights and billions of unique data points, Oportun has extended more than 4.3 million loans and over $10.5 billion in affordable credit, providing its customers with alternatives to payday and auto title loans. In recognition of its responsibly designed products which help consumers build their credit history, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements as to future results of operations and financial position and achievement of our strategic priorities. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause Oportun’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You generally can identify these statements by terms such as “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “project,” "outlook,” “continue,” “may,” “believe,” or “estimate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Oportun has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in Oportun's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Oportun's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and include, but are not limited to, future results of operations and financial position, new and planned products and services, business strategy, the expected benefits a bank partnership may have, the ability of the bank partnership to accelerate growth and the timing and ability to realize certain financial and strategic benefits and plans and objectives of management for future operations. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, Oportun disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.


Investor Contact
Nils Erdmann
650-810-9074
[email protected]

Media Contact
George Gonzalez
650-769-0441
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMyNTM4NyM0NDAzODEzIzIxMjQyMzQ=
Oportun-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment