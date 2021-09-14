Logo
Matterport appoints Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veteran marketing executive brings more than 20 years of experience to Matterport to accelerate global adoption across all key markets for the company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Jon Maron as Vice President of Growth. Jon will lead acquisition, retention, and revenue growth strategies for Matterport’s expanding global customer base, which continues to scale as different industries and sectors adopt Matterport’s spatial data and digital twin technology platform. He brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, public relations, and revenue growth and has a passion for developing people and processes, creating an atmosphere of trust, leveraging diverse views, and encouraging improvement and innovation.

“The digital transformation of buildings is changing how people and companies view and value physical space. Matterport plays a pivotal role in unlocking the advantages of newfound data in the built world. Today, marketing plays a vital role driving adoption and accelerating the next stage of growth for the company,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “Jon is a dynamic leader with significant experience leading growth, operations, and marketing across multiple teams. His deep engagement and understanding of market forces enables Matterport to take a holistic view across the global property industry to drive rapid adoption across all verticals and geos. At Matterport, our customers come first and the key to driving growth is creating value for our customers every day.”

Jon is a long-time operating marketing executive, having held senior leadership positions at global organizations such as Kymeta, HTC, INRIX, Mitsubishi, Sony Ericsson, TCL Corp, LG, Ketchum and W20 among others driving growth across brand, sales, and corporate partnerships. With a proven record of building brand equity, Jon specializes in creating high performing teams and executable strategies that deliver operational excellence and create value for organizations.

“Matterport's mission of digitizing the built world has the potential to be disruptive and game changing across so many industries, and clearly Matterport holds an undisputed leadership position with dominant market share,” commented Jon. “I am excited to join at such a pivotal moment in its growth journey and look forward to driving excellence and engagement through continuous improvement in customer acquisition, retention, and growth.”

About Matterport
Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.

©2021 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Linda McNair
Senior Director, Communications
[email protected]
408.675.8427

Investor Contact:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b1ee5fb-f791-426f-b6db-bf296f712204

ti?nf=ODMyNTUyMyM0NDAzODI1IzIxOTQ5OTc=
Matterport-Inc.png

