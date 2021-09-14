ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on September 22-23

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that its management will participate in the Sidoti Fall 2021 Virtual Conference. The company’s presentation will be September 23 at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of www.accobrands.com or through: https%3A%2F%2Fsidoti.zoom.us%2Fwebinar%2Fregister%2FWN_G8cpgdGyR5iXC_oaSZF57A and will be archived for 90 days following the event.

The company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on September 22 and 23. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client to attend.

About ACCO Brands Corporation

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline®, AT-A-GLANCE®, Barrilito®, Derwent®, Esselte®, Five Star®, Foroni®, GBC®, Hilroy®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Quartet®, Rapid®, Rexel®, Swingline®, Tilibra®, Wilson Jones® and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.

