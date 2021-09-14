Logo
Rite Aid Brings Together Corporate Workforce Through Remote-First Collaboration

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Today,Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) unveiled its corporate workplace of the future – a remote-first work approach for corporate associates, supported by a network of collaboration centers throughout the company’s geographic footprint. The reimagined workplace model focuses on flexibility for associates, while also creating an official headquarters space in Philadelphia designed specifically for in-person collaboration and company gatherings, rather than office spaces. Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan, who championed the initiative to redefine the company’s approach to work, announced the transformation in a video to the enterprise-wide corporate team this morning.

The new enterprise headquarters will be located in Philadelphia’s vibrant Navy Yard district, offering a modern space for teams across Rite Aid’s various businesses – including Rite Aid retail, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs – to meet, collaborate, engage clients and partners, and cultivate the kind of strong professional relationships that serve as the bedrock for successful remote teams. Additionally, planned regional collaboration centers across the country will provide opportunities for Rite Aid teams to come together for in-person meetings, training and development, and more.

Rite Aid corporate associates, who have been successfully working remotely since the early days of the pandemic, provided an integral voice in the new workplace model. An internal survey found a vast majority of corporate associates preferred working from home, highlighting greater flexibility, work-life balance and more productivity. Associates also indicated a desire to have opportunities to meet, collaborate and learn together in-person. In response to associate feedback, the company is formalizing its work-from-home approach with thoughtfully structured policies, new technology, resources, and spaces to support meaningful collaboration across the enterprise. Wherever they choose to work remotely, Rite Aid’s growing team of more than 2,800 corporate associates are united by a purpose-driven approach that is guided by the organization’s core values.

“This announcement signals the start of a bright new day at Rite Aid. We’re changing our business from the inside out, and our reimagined workplace is the latest exciting step toward the future of this company,” said Rite Aid CEO Heyward Donigan. “We believe in remote work, and as we lean into it for the long term, we are investing in a physical footprint that will facilitate its best version. We’ve heard directly from our associates that teams want and need to meet in-person, and we think we’ve found the right balance between the flexibility of remote work and the power of on-site collaboration.”

“This transformation of our workforce brings Rite Aid into the modern era of work. We can recruit the best talent regardless of their location, and we can give our corporate associates the freedom and flexibility that today’s workers crave,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Our new headquarters and collaboration centers will have a unifying effect on our enterprise and serve as an important space for our teams to be together when needed. I think it’s especially meaningful that these changes were shaped by our associates, whose input we solicited along the way – this approach aligns with one of our core values: get there together.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,500 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, www.riteaid.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005465/en/

