Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Redemption of $20.0 Million of 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (“Navios Holdings” or the “Company”) (: NM), a global seaborne shipping and logistics company, announced that on September 14, 2021, the Company issued a notice of redemption with respect to an aggregate principal amount of $20,000,000 of its 11.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) at a redemption price equal to 100.00% of the aggregate principal amount thereof, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of September 24, 2021.

After this redemption, $165,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding.

About Navios Holdings

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (: NM) is a global seaborne shipping and logistics company focused on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal and grain. For more information about Navios Holdings, please visit our website: www.navios.com.

Forward Looking Statements – Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Navios Holdings at the time these statements were made. Although Navios Holdings believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Navios Holdings. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Navios Holdings expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Navios Holdings' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Navios Holdings makes no prediction or statement about the performance of its common stock or debt securities.

Contact:

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc.
+1-345-232-3067
+1-212-906-8643
[email protected]

