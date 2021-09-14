Berry Global to Expand its North American Capacity for Clear, Sustainable Foodservice Packaging

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Berry Global to Expand its North American Capacity for Clear, Sustainable Foodservice Packaging

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Berry+Global+Group%2C+Inc. (NYSE: BERY) announced today plans to expand its foodservice packaging manufacturing operations in North America as part of its long-term strategic growth commitments. This more than $110 million investment will expand its proprietary and industry-leading polypropylene+thermoforming+capabilities to manufacture clear drink cups and lids for quick-service restaurants, coffee shops, convenience stores, and other foodservice markets. The clear design fills an increasing demand for a cup that showcases a premium brand image and beverage appeal and improves restaurant operation efficiencies while offering a more sustainable packaging option.

Foodservice brand owners are steadily increasing their forecasted volumes with Berry production for access to the Company’s 30-plus active patents across clear cups and lids. In addition, customized plastic cup and lid brand owner solutions are a rapidly increasing market trend, pulling volume from alternative substrates since 2017. As a result, Berry has demonstrated its market leadership, outpacing market trends growing its sales by a forecasted 60%*.

Sustainability Advantages
Polypropylene is viewed as one of the most sustainable and environmentally responsible transparent substrates available in the market today; it offers lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced energy and water usage in comparison to PET. Berry’s increased capacity will produce clear cups and clear lids made of polypropylene (#5 PP), which can be recycled into new packaging or one of the many other end markets for PP. Polypropylene cups and containers are the third most curbside-recycled plastic by consumers, according to the 2019 U.S. Post-Consumer Plastic Recycling Data Dashboard.

Berry’s expanded capacity will also support future production of clear cups and lids that incorporate post-consumer resin and recyclable materials, in which Berry continues to invest.

“Foodservice brands are moving to meet their own sustainability goals, and polypropylene provides one of the lowest impact substrate options to help them get there,” said Bill Norman, president, Berry Global Consumer Packaging North America. “With Berry’s long record of innovation in foodservice packaging and this expanded capacity, we will deliver on the need to bring greater circularity to the disposable beverage cup market.”

This initiative is in line with Berry’s efforts to improve polypropylene curbside recycling. The company announced it has joined The Recycling Partnership’s Polypropylene Recycling to increase recycling access for polypropylene. The coalition awarded $4.2 million in grants to thirteen recycling facilities to positively impact nearly fifteen million Americans, nearly 6% of the U.S. population.

Expansion Benefits
The North American expansion – expected to be operational in 2022 – will add 200 new jobs at Berry facilities that will be announced soon.

*From a 2017 baseline

About Berry
At Berry Global Group, Inc. (

NYSE:BERY, Financial), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry leading talent of 47,000 global employees across more than 285 locations we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914005249r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005249/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment