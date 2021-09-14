Nance Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Nance Named to Savoy Magazine's 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors List

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that Frederick R. Nance, a member of the company’s board, has been named to Savoy+Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. He joined the RPM board of directors in 2007 and chairs its governance and nominating committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005018/en/

Frederick_R._Nance-5x7_webready.jpg

Frederick R. Nance, a member of the RPM International Inc.’s board, has been named to Savoy Magazine’s 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nance has served as global managing partner of Squire Patton Boggs (U.S.) LLP since 2017, heading 45 offices across 20 countries, as well as the firm’s U.S. Sports & Entertainment practice. He is also an experienced trial litigator in federal and state courts. Nance joined the law firm after graduating from law school and became partner in 1987. He went on to serve as managing partner of its Cleveland office from 2002–2007 and as its regional managing partner from 2007–2017. In addition, Nance served two four-year terms on the firm’s global, seven-person management committee.

He also serves on the boards of the Greater Cleveland Partnership and the Cleveland Clinic. In October 2015, Nance was inducted into the Northeast Ohio Business Hall of Fame. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a J.D. degree from the University of Michigan.

“We proudly congratulate Fred on this achievement. His legal and global management expertise has been invaluable in driving RPM’s growth and success. During his nearly 14 years on the board, RPM’s sales have increased 83% to $6.1 billion and net income has climbed 141% to $502.6 million,” stated Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO. “We are grateful for his sound leadership and many contributions to our company.”

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 15,500 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210914005018r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005018/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment