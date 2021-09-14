Synopsys Accelerates Most Stringent Functional Safety Certification of NSITEXE RISC-V Parallel Processor IP

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Synopsys Accelerates Most Stringent Functional Safety Certification of NSITEXE RISC-V Parallel Processor IP

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

First ISO 26262 ASIL D Certified RISC-V Processor with Vector Extension Tapped into Speed and Capacity of Synopsys Z01X Fault Simulation Solution

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights from this announcement:

  • With Z01X functional safety verification solution plus Synopsys support, NSITEXE achieved ISO 26262 ASIL D certification two months ahead of schedule
  • Z01X fault simulation delivers exhaustive functional safety verification and the most complete fault model set available, complementing Synopsys unified functional safety verification solution

Accelerating its leadership in functional safety verification, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that NSITEXE Inc., which specializes in the development of advanced RISC-V-based processor IP, achieved ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D certification of its DR1000C parallel processor IP two months ahead of schedule by using the Synopsys Z01X™ fault simulation solution. With the speed and capacity of the Z01X, NSITEXE has delivered the industry's first RISC-V processor with vector extension certified for ISO 26262 ASIL D, meeting the highest functional safety standard for safety-critical applications such as automotive.

"By integrating our DR1000C processor IP into their safety-critical designs, our customers can be confident that their systems will operate reliably with higher performance, even in challenging environments," said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO at NSITEXE. "Working with Synopsys to ensure the functional safety compliance of the DR1000C marks the continuation of a strong collaboration, which includes shortening development time for custom automotive processors with Synopsys ASIP Designer Tool and validating data flow processor IP with Synopsys HAPS FPGA Prototyping."

Compliance to functional safety standards is critical for automotive electronics. NSITEXE's DR1000C processor IP, which achieved its ASIL D certification from SGS-TÜV, was designed with integrated hardware safety features that enable it to meet ASIL D safety requirements without any external safety mechanisms. The processor is ideal for offloading high-load arithmetic processing required by automotive microcontrollers for safety-critical systems, as well as for embedded applications like factory automation, radar and sensor processing.

The Z01X solution provides high-speed fault simulation and testability analysis for ISO 26262 and IEC 61508 compliance. It is part of the Synopsys unified functional safety solution to accelerate time to ISO 26262 certification for automotive IP and semiconductor companies targeting the highest ASIL D certification. NSITEXE also used Synopsys Verdi® automated debug system to enhance debug, coverage, and planning with Z01X simulation.

"Synopsys continues to build a robust portfolio of solutions to facilitate functional safety compliance, a critical element in today's electronics-driven automotive and industrial designs," said Vikas Gautam vice president of engineering in the Synopsys Verification Group at Synopsys. "With capabilities such as high-speed simulation, statistical sampling and extensive fault modeling, the Z01X solution positioned NSITEXE to meet ASIL D certification for the first RISC-V processor with vector extension."

Learn more about the Synopsys Z01X solution: https://www.synopsys.com/verification/simulation/z01x-functional-safety.html

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and is also growing its leadership in software security and quality solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest security and quality, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:

Simone Souza
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-6454
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF05850&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-accelerates-most-stringent-functional-safety-certification-of-nsitexe-risc-v-parallel-processor-ip-301376088.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF05850&Transmission_Id=202109140905PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF05850&DateId=20210914
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment