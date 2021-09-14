Supermicro Introduces Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure with Free Remote Access Testing and Validation

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, announced a free remote access testing and validation program – JumpStart for the Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure. The Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure solution eliminates the burden of designing and deploying a custom in-house cloud solution with a preconfigured, pre-validated rack-level total configuration with the servers, software, storage, networking, and services for a world-class cloud infrastructure. With the Supermicro JumpStart program, users can execute remote access testing and validation for their workloads on the cloud solution before deployment.

As more customers feel the burden of rising hosted cloud costs, many are looking to repatriate cloud workloads on lower-cost in-house infrastructure. Still, they want to avoid the requirement of building a custom in-house solution. Supermicro, in collaboration with RedHat and Intel, has introduced a turn-key solution that will allow customers to bring up a scalable cloud infrastructure in days instead of weeks or months. The base configuration can be purchased outright or can be leased for approximately $3,000 per month1. The flat fee model eliminates unforeseen usage charges - the more you use it, the more you save.

"The Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure program provides game-changing cost and performance efficiencies for today's enterprise," said Charles Liang, president, and CEO, Supermicro. "On-the-shelf, fully assembled, validated rack systems including hardware and software are available, enabling rapid deployment and getting systems online faster. This program can save customers time and design effort. Our latest JumpStart initiative leverages Intel CPUs, Intel Optane Persistent Memory, All-Flash NVMe Storage, and 100GbE Networking for world-class performance. With the RedHat OpenShift Container Platform and the JumpStart free remote access testing and validation configuration, customers can start the transition to the efficient, scalable on-prem cloud immediately."

The Supermicro JumpStart configuration is an entry-level option from the complete portfolio of Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure solutions that include additional performance, modularity, high capacity, and extreme designs. These turn-key solutions include the rack, cabling, power, and cooling infrastructure to simplify solution deployment at scale. It can support hundreds of instances and containers with up to a 70%* better TCO than hosted cloud offerings.

"Red Hat OpenShift is the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform and provides greater consistency across any infrastructure to better build, deploy and manage applications at scale," said Joe Fernandes, vice president, and general manager Core Cloud Platforms, Red Hat. "By combining the power of OpenShift with Intel's processors and Supermicro's cloud infrastructure solution, organizations can reduce costs and not only support immediate workload requirements but also better address future growth requirements as needed on more sophisticated systems. We are pleased to collaborate with Supermicro and Intel to help support customers across the open hybrid cloud."

"Intel is collaborating with Supermicro to make available a fully configured and ready to go cluster of systems with the latest Intel Xeon processors for testing of innovative software solutions," said Rose Schooler, Corporate Vice President, Global Data Center Sales at Intel. "Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with built-in AI accelerators enable a new class of applications to be developed, delivering outstanding performance."

With the Supermicro JumpStart free remote access program, Supermicro customers can start immediately to validate and benchmark their applications, enabling hands-on experience with the solution. Accessing the program is easy and fast. Using Supermicro's JumpStart portal , interested parties can register, then access the solution through a secure portal.

Product Portfolio

The Supermicro JumpStart configuration is based on a multi-node BigTwin® 2U 4-Node system with 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors for up to 320 cores, 16TB of memory, 736TB of All-Flash NVMe PCI-E 4.0 storage per system, along with three 1U Ultra systems, supporting up to 1.1PB of All-Flash NVMe PCI-E 4.0 storage, 100GbE Switch for NVMe-oF and a 25GbE Switch offering superior data and storage networking performance for the on-premises object storage. It is a scaled-down version of the Supermicro Red Hat® OpenShift® Reference Architecture – High-Density Solution. The solution is based on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform. Additional Supermicro Rack Plug and Play Cloud Infrastructure configurations are available and optimized for efficiency, scale, and performance built on Supermicro Ultra, SuperBlade®, CloudDC, and edge computing platforms.

Learn More by joining our webinar with representatives from Supermicro, Intel, and Red Hat, either live or on-demand,"Build a Turn-Key Cloud with Cost Optimized Rack Plug-N-Play Cloud Infrastructure."

1 For a 3-year lease, subject to credit review and approval, additional terms and conditions apply. See website for details (link)

* Based on internal Supermicro estimates.

