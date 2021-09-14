Logo
Snowflake Achieves First Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Assessment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced that it has successfully completed an assessment conducted by KPMG on the 14 Key Cloud Controls for protecting sensitive data, a component of the EDM Council’s Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Framework that ensures a comprehensive set of industry standard guidelines for Financial Services organizations and other industries as they move their data into the Cloud. Snowflake’s Financial Services Data Cloud is the first cloud platform to be independently assessed against the recently published CDMC Key Controls.

The EDM Council is the leading global non-profit trade association for advocating data management and analytics. The Council’s CDMC Workgroup is the largest open industry collaborative work group operating since May 2020 focused on developing best practices and controls for Cloud Data Management. The CDMC Workgroup includes over 100 companies and 300 professionals comprising leading financial industry companies, major cloud service providers, key technology companies and leading advisory firms. This first CDMC release targets the highly regulated financial markets and has been developed to support all industries requiring the management of sensitive data in the Cloud.

“Snowflake’s customers, some of whom are among the world’s largest financial services organizations, are each trying to come up with their own guidelines for how to move their data to the cloud,” said Matt Glickman, VP and Global Head of Financial Services at Snowflake. “As part of the EDM Council, Snowflake helped create the CDMC framework to provide the industry with a standard way to manage their data lifecycle in the cloud. We’re very excited to be the first cloud platform to adopt this new standard to help further accelerate the industry’s move to the cloud.”

“The CDMC Workgroup collaboratively developed these 14 Key Controls as the first deliverable of the broader CDMC framework to be published at the end of September to help companies globally across various industries incorporate essential data management practices into cloud and hybrid-cloud implementations,” said John Bottega, President of the EDM Council. “We are very appreciative of all of the time and hard work from all of the CDMC contributors to deliver this vital industry framework."

Leading financial services organizations, like London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), will be able to use the CDMC Key Controls as an objective set of guidelines and controls to thoughtfully move their data to the Cloud, with automation confirming all the correct controls are in place. The controls aim to help solve the industry-wide burden of managing data security and compliance when moving to the cloud. All the artifacts produced as part of the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud assessment have been published for general industry-wide consumption.

The CDMC 14 Key Controls for protecting sensitive data in the Cloud was published by the Workgroup as a first deliverable on July 7, 2021 and is available as a free license to all industries via the EDM Council website.

Learn More:

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 212 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of July 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at+snowflake.com

About KPMG LLP

KPMG US LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global network operates in 146 countries and territories and has close to 227,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates or related entities. KPMG US is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity, and eradication of childhood illiteracy. Learn more at kpmg.com%2Fus.

About EDM Council

EDM Council is the global association created to elevate the practice of data management and analytics as a business and operational priority. The Council is the leading global advocate for the development and implementation of data standards, best practices, and comprehensive training and certification programs. With more than 250 member organizations globally from the Americas, EMEA, and Asia, and more than 10,000 data management professionals as members, EDM Council provides a venue for data professionals to interact, communicate, and collaborate on the challenges and advances in data management and analytics as critical organizational functions. For more, visit edmcouncil.org and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005433/en/

