Volvo Capital Market Day re-scheduled to spring 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The previously announced Volvo Group Capital Market Day set to take place on November 11, 2021 will be re-scheduled to spring 2022.

The new date of the Capital Market Day will be announced well in advance along with information regarding whether attendance at the event will be virtual or in-person. Registration for the event on Volvo Group's website will open closer to the date.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Bartler, Volvo Group Investor Relations, +4673 902 2193, or

Claes Eliasson, Volvo Group Media Relations, +46 76 553 72 29

For more information, please visit volvogroup.comFor frequent updates, follow us on Twitter: @volvogroup

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100.000 people and serves customers in more than 190 markets. In 2020, net sales amounted to about SEK 338 billion (EUR 33.6 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-capital-market-day-re-scheduled-to-spring-2022,c3414487

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/3414487/1467812.pdf

210914-volvo-group-cmd-re-scheduled-press-release-eng

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign,c2953593

1860x1050-news-common-volvo-sign

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/volvo-capital-market-day-re-scheduled-to-spring-2022-301376178.html

SOURCE AB Volvo

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO05996&Transmission_Id=202109140911PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO05996&DateId=20210914
