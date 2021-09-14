Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) (the “Company”) announced the results of the stockholder vote at its Annual Meeting of Stockholders held today.

The following directors were elected:

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman;

Michael Dornemann;

Roland Hernandez;

J Moses;

Michael Sheresky;

LaVerne Srinivasan;

Susan Tolson;

Paul Viera.

In addition, the Company’s stockholders:

Approved, on a non-binding advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s “named executive officers”;

Approved an amendment to the Amended and Restated Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 2017 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the available shares reserved thereunder; and

Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.

