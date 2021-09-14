Extreme Weather Requires New Approaches to Farming

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Extreme Weather Requires New Approaches to Farming

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

GrowPods from ACTX are self-contained indoor micro farms that can be located virtually anywhere, enabling cultivation of ultra-clean food in areas prone to fires, floods, hurricanes or extreme weather

PR Newswire

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced its GrowPods can be used to grow food in areas prone to extreme weather or damaged by floods, hurricanes, and fires.

GrowPods are portable, automated indoor micro-farms that can be placed virtually anywhere. The controlled environment inside a GrowPod allows cultivation of a variety of leafy greens and vegetables, without pesticides, herbicides or harmful chemicals.

Food grown in a GrowPod is "better than organic" – clean, healthy, and nutritious. Additionally, GrowPods are delivered with virtually everything needed, so individuals, companies and non-profit organizations can have a robust organic farm up and running in just a matter of days.

GrowPods can also be used by licensed cannabis and hemp growers to produce robust yields and fast harvests.

A recent report stated that due to a convergence of events, many parts of the planet are now facing an "environmental holocaust."

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), this past August exceeded the record heat of the 1936 Dust Bowl Summer.

The organization states: "The number of billion-dollar drought events over the western-third of the U.S. have rapidly increased... Weather, water and climate events cause an average of $15 billion in damage per year."

Accordingly, it's time to start taking a closer look at new approaches to farming that are less impacted by climate changes and weather conditions.

"We believe that GrowPods can be part of the solution to our changing global environment, and improve our food chain by locating clean cultivation centers nearer to points of consumption," said Douglas Heldoorn, CEO of Advanced Container Technologies. "As traditional farming becomes more stressed by environmental pressures, GrowPods can provide additional means to grow ultra clean crops, almost anywhere."

For information, contact:

Advanced Container Technologies
(951) 381-2555
www.advancedcontainertechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes predictions or information considered "forward-looking" within securities laws. These statements represent Company's current judgments but are subject to uncertainties that could cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on these statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. The Company is not obligated to revise any statements in light of new information or events.

favicon.png?sn=LA05845&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-weather-requires-new-approaches-to-farming-301376066.html

SOURCE Advanced Container Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA05845&Transmission_Id=202109140920PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA05845&DateId=20210914
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment