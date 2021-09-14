Logo
Leidos Selects Nuance Omnichannel Conversational AI Platform to Enhance Digital Patient Engagement Solutions for Healthcare Organizations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, will use Nuance's AI technology as part of their scalable and customizable digital patient engagement solutions for health systems and federal healthcare agencies. Using the Nuance Mix™ conversational AI development platform, the same technology leveraged by the world's leading banks, telecommunications companies, and retailers to create superior customer experiences, Leidos will help customers accelerate IT modernization, enhance patient experiences, and improve care costs and outcomes.

"Our collaboration with Nuance adds important tools and flexibility to help build solutions that advance our customers' missions to improve care quality, costs, and outcomes. The Nuance conversational AI platform and support team gives us the power to deploy enterprise-grade conversational AI and intelligent omnichannel development tools to design and deliver advanced, customized digital patient engagement solutions," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president.

"Healthcare providers are rapidly embracing modern omnichannel conversational AI technologies that improve experiences for patients and clinicians alike," said Diana Nole, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Healthcare at Nuance. "With decades of experience modernizing enterprise IT infrastructures and solving difficult challenges, Leidos in collaboration with Nuance is poised to be a leader in helping healthcare organizations open their digital front doors with scalable patient engagement virtual assistant solutions."

Alongside Nuance Mix, Nuance will provide a wide range of conversational AI technologies and technical design and advisory services to Leidos as it builds and delivers digital patient engagement solutions that complement existing provider systems. These solutions include appointment scheduling and reminder notifications, prescription reminders, side effects checking, and other use cases over multiple inbound and outbound voice and digital communications channels. This new collaboration builds on Leidos' adoption of Nuance's Dragon Medical One speech recognition solution to improve clinician workflow when performing evaluations.

Nuance Mix is part of Nuance's portfolio of virtual assistant, patient and customer engagement, IVR, biometric security, and analytics solutions used by healthcare and other industry leaders worldwide including Providence St. Joseph, Walgreens, Albertsons, Best Buy, Humana, and Rakuten. Healthcare information technology leaders such as athenahealth, Cerner, Epic, and MEDITECH also use Nuance technology to power their provider-facing virtual assistant solutions.

Nuance Mix is an enterprise-grade cloud-based conversational AI development platform that extends the capabilities of Nuance's Patient Engagement portfolio of solutions. It enables organizations to rapidly develop, test, deploy, and optimize virtual assistant, natural language, and speech solutions – reducing development and optimization time by more than 50 percent.

For more information visit https://www.nuance.com/healthcare/patient-engagement.html.

About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:


Leidos

Nuance Communications

Melissa Dueñas

Caitlyn Keating

+1.571.526.6850

+1.781.565.8926

[email protected]

[email protected]



Thomas Doheny


+1.571.474.4735


[email protected]




Brandon VerVelde


+1.571.526.6257


[email protected]


Nuance_Communications_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL05877&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-selects-nuance-omnichannel-conversational-ai-platform-to-enhance-digital-patient-engagement-solutions-for-healthcare-organizations-301376185.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL05877&Transmission_Id=202109140921PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL05877&DateId=20210914
