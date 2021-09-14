Logo
Have Fun and Stay Safe With Q99.7 at Atlanta's 2021 Music Midtown Festival!

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Q99.7 Helps to Stop the Spread With Free Q99.7-Branded PPE Face Mask Giveaway for Music Midtown Festival Goers, While Supplies Last!

- Q99.7 Maroon 5 Insane Plane to Fly Massive Banner Across the City of Atlanta Saturday, September 18th, to Celebrate Maroon 5's Latest Album, JORDI

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WHO: Cumulus Atlanta's Hit Music Station Q99.7/WWWQ-FM.

WHAT: Cumulus Atlanta radio station Q99.7/WWWQ-FM will give away 5000 Q99.7-branded PPE face masks FREE while supplies last at the upcoming 2021 Music Midtown Festival in Atlanta's Piedmont Park. Stop by the Q99.7 tent on "Radio Row" at Music Midtown and pick up your complimentary Q99.7 face mask. Look great and help Q99.7 stop the spread!

Also, while you enjoy the music, keep your eyes on the skies around the Piedmont Park, Downtown, Midtown and Buckhead areas of Atlanta and be on the lookout for the Q99.7 Maroon 5 Insane Plane. Look for the massive 30' X 90' Q99.7 banner flying over Atlanta and celebrating the release of Maroon 5's latest album, JORDI, and the band's performance at Music Midtown 2021.

WHEN: Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 3:00pm-7:00pm. Maroon 5 takes the Music Midtown stage at 9:30pm. The 2021 Music Midtown Festival is produced by LiveNation and runs from Saturday, September 18th, through Sunday, September 19th.

WHERE: 2021 Music Midtown Festival, Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit: https://www.q997atlanta.com/. For tickets to the 2021 Music Midtown Festival, visit: https://www.musicmidtown.com/tickets.

Q99_Logo.jpg

ABOUT CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 413 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for CUMULUS MEDIA, 512.633.4084, [email protected].

CUMULUS_MEDIA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY05701&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/have-fun-and-stay-safe-with-q99-7-at-atlantas-2021-music-midtown-festival-301376200.html

SOURCE Cumulus Media

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY05701&Transmission_Id=202109140930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY05701&DateId=20210914
