North Signal Capital Announces 164,500 SF Lease to TWUSA - South Carolina LLC within RiverPort Commerce Park. RiverPort 3 Now 100% Leased.

PR Newswire

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal Capital, is pleased to announce the execution of a 164,500 SF, 5-year lease with TWUSA - South Carolina LLC within RiverPort Commerce Park. TWUSA is a growing third-party logistics provider serving clients who utilize many of the largest platforms such as Amazon, Wayfair, Overstock.com and eBay to name a few. TWUSA provides Direct to Consumer (BtoC) and Business to Business (BtoB) services with existing operations in Phoenix, AZ and Dallas, TX.

Following the execution of the lease in late July, North Signal worked with TWUSA and the City of Hardeeville to obtain an early occupancy permit September 8th. This early occupancy permit will allow TWUSA to operate their business within a temporary office space while North Signal constructs TWUSA's customized premises within RiverPort 3 (362 Exchange Place Hardeeville, SC). The upfit work is expected to be complete in December.

"Following a thorough site selection process, we are excited to build our relationship with both North Signal and the Georgia Ports Authority. These premises will allow us to best serve our growing Southeast client base and continue to grow the online availability of tens of thousands of products to home based shoppers and brick and mortar operations nationwide." said Bill Arbogast, General Manager, TWUSA.

"We are excited to support both TWUSA's expansion into the Southeast as well as the ongoing economic development of the greater Savannah market. We look forward to a growing partnership with the TWUSA team" said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital.

TWUSA was represented by Jacob Westfall of CBRE-Atlanta. "In today's tight Savannah industrial market, the ownership team at RiverPort and the City of Hardeeville distinguished themselves based on both the economic package and their constructive approach to early occupancy. It makes a big difference for tenants to know they can be operational in their new premises within thirty to forty-five days of lease signature," said Jacob Westfall, Vice President, CBRE Atlanta.

North Signal was represented by William Lattimore at CBRE Savannah. William represents North Signal on the remaining approximately 4.0 million square feet within RiverPort Commerce Park. This includes RiverPort 2 (608,000 SF delivering February 2022) and RiverPort 4 (208,000 SF delivering April 2022). For more information regarding RiverPort Commerce Park, please visit www.riverportcommerce.com.

About The Warehouse USA (TWUSA)

TWUSA aims to provide one-stop services with security, speed, and convenience, for cross-border e-commerce businesses, international traders, and leading chain stores. We do so by integrating transportation, custom clearance, and localized, self-run warehouses. Currently, TWUSA storage and fulfillment services cover the middle, western, and eastern regions of the US, with continuous expansion into other strategic locations in North America. Global partners include: DHL, FedEx, UPS, US Postal Service, C.H. Robinson, ABF Freight.

For more information regarding TWUSA, please visit http://en.twusa.cn.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About North Signal Capital

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Stamford, CT and Charleston, SC. North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-signal-capital-announces-164-500-sf-lease-to-twusa--south-carolina-llc-within-riverport-commerce-park-riverport-3-now-100-leased-301376226.html

SOURCE North Signal Capital LLC