Compugen to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021

HOLON, Israel, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a leader in predictive discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for cancer immunotherapy, today announced that management will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Compugen's website at www.cgen.com. A replay will be available following the event.

About Compugen

Compugen is a clinical-stage discovery and development company utilizing its broadly applicable, predictive computational discovery platforms to identify novel drug targets and develop therapeutics in the field of cancer immunotherapy. Compugen's lead product candidate, COM701, a first-in-class anti-PVRIG antibody, for the treatment of solid tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual, and triple combination. COM902, Compugen's second fully owned clinical antibody targeting TIGIT, for the treatment of solid and hematological tumors, is undergoing Phase 1 studies as a single agent and in dual combination. Compugen's therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused largely on myeloid targets. Compugen is headquartered in Israel, with offices in South San Francisco, CA. Compugen's shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN. For additional information, please visit Compugen's corporate website at www.cgen.com.

Company contact:

Yvonne Naughton, PhD
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (628) 241-0071

Investor Relations contact:

John Mullaly
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1 (617) 429-3548

favicon.png?sn=IO05870&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/compugen-to-present-at-the-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-301376160.html

SOURCE Compugen Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO05870&Transmission_Id=202109140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO05870&DateId=20210914
