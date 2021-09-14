PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) today announced that Mike Spencer, vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell Connected Enterprise, will present at the Bank of America Virtual Industrial Software and Automation Summit on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. - 9:50 a.m. EDT.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at http://www.honeywell.com/investor, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:

Media

Nina Krauss

(704) 627-6035

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Reena Vaidya

(704) 627-6200

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honeywell-to-present-at-bank-of-america-industrial-software-and-automation-summit-301376220.html

SOURCE Honeywell