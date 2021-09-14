Logo
Appian Congratulates 2021 International Partner Award Winners

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 14, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced its 2021 International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe, a low-code automation virtual conference. This annual award, now in its fourth year, recognizes top strategic partners that have successfully deployed solutions on the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform.

Appian announces 2021 Partner Award Winners: Wipro, NextWave, First Technology, KPMG Belgium, and Procensol.

Appian's 2021 International Partner Award Winners include the following:

Value Award - Wipro
Wipro has been awarded the 2021 Value Award in recognition of their outstanding achievement in creating innovative solutions, solving client challenges, and delivering value on the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform. The Wipro team has collaborated with Appian seamlessly, worked tirelessly and shown exceptional commitment to our customers during a challenging year. The result of this close partnership is winning one of the largest deals in the region this past year at an international health organization.

Innovation Award - NextWave
NextWave is the winner of the Innovation Award for creating and delivering innovative Finance of the Future and Model Risk Management solutions for some of the world's largest banks, asset managers, and Fintechs on the Appian platform. NextWave has also expanded their Appian business with the addition of senior Finance industry experts leading major Appian programs and experienced Appian developers as trusted specialists in the Financial Services industry. NextWave's groundbreaking 'One4One' programme has transformed the lives of 11 young people to date and marks them as an organization with an innovative social enterprise purpose beyond their core business.

Growth Award - First Technology
The Growth Award goes to First Technology for their success in winning new customers across key industries in banking, insurance, and transportation in the Netherlands. An Appian Partner since 2015, First Technology has also been proactive and successful in expanding opportunities in existing customer accounts in the Netherlands. These initiatives have enabled rapid growth and expansion of their business into the UK, Nordics, and DACH region beyond its home base.

Transformation Award - KPMG Belgium
KPMG Belgium is the recipient of this year's Transformation Award for their pre- and post-deal work with Appian over two years to secure a large deal with a leading insurance company, enabling the insurer to transform their processes, elevate their customer experience, and use Appian to its full innovation power. The close collaboration between KPMG and Appian has been instrumental to this success. It has set a high bar for future projects in the region and has opened other opportunities within the insurance industry and beyond.

EMEA Reseller of the Year - Procensol
Procensol has been a trusted and valued Appian partner in the UK for over a decade. As the winner of the 2021 Appian EMEA Reseller of the Year Award, Procensol achieved the highest new software revenue contribution, expanded within existing accounts, and added new customers from Financial Services, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

"Our partners are instrumental to the continued growth of Appian and the success of our joint customers," said Erik de Haas, VP of Alliance for EMEA and APJ at Appian. "These award winners have delivered impactful business results for customers across key industries by delivering agile services and innovative solutions on the Appian Low-Code Automation Platform."

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, go to www.appian.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH05499&sd=2021-09-14 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appian-congratulates-2021-international-partner-award-winners-301376161.html

SOURCE Appian

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05499&Transmission_Id=202109140900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05499&DateId=20210914
